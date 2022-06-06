Apple announces the first iOS 16 beta version

Also read:

The first open beta build of iOS 16 will be officially launched sometime during July at

How to install iOS 16 beta?

To become a test driver for Apple’s new software, users must first become members of the Apple Beta Software Program. After successfully becoming a member, you are able to enroll your iPhone, iPad, or whatever Apple device to get the latest public beta version. Then it is simply a matter of going into settings and hitting the update button.



In relation to the beta version, it is important to mention that one of the new additions, Live Captions, will only be available for iPhone 11 and newer. LiveCaptions makes it easier for the Deaf and hard of hearing to follow along while enjoying content or during a conversation.

The official release of the finished iOS 16 is going to be whenever Apple introduced the iPhone 14 lineup, probably during September. There are a bunch of new improvements coming with Apple's new software for its iPhones like brand new customizable lock screens, a fuller iMessage experience, live dictation via , and more.





In relation to the beta version, it is important to mention that one of the new additions, Live Captions, will only be available for iPhone 11 and newer. LiveCaptions makes it easier for the Deaf and hard of hearing to follow along while enjoying content or during a conversation.



Of course, given the nature of beta software, beware of any bugs or discrepancies if you decide to opt-in the beta program. Last year iOS 15 betas had quite a few of them, some of which remained for some time even after the official release. Reporting the issues you get during the beta will allow Apple to hopefully clear them for the final release of iOS 16.