Apple iOS 16 introduces new fundamental features to messages

Apple just introduced a bunch of new improvements coming with iOS 16 during the annual WWDC event. One of the first areas that were tackled during the stream was messages, which are getting much needed and highly requested fundamental features.

You can now edit and delete messages

So, we all know how easy it is to mess up the text in a message and only realize that is the case after having sent it in. Well, you can now finally edit your sent messages to correct any mishaps and accidental (or not so accidental) typos. But what if you want to delete a message completely? Thankfully, Apple has enabled that option as well.

Mark as unread

What's more, for those times that you open a message but cannot reply to it immediately, you can now mark the thread as unread. That way you have a visual prompt that reminds you to come back and give your answer at a later time.

iMessage gets SharePlay integration

Now, all three of the new features with messages are admittedly fundamental ones that maybe should have been available much earlier for iOS. After all, most other messaging apps have had them for years. However, there is another new addition that is specific for Apple devices—SharePlay.



SharePlay is a feature that allows you to share the experience of watching a movie or TV show and listening to music together with friends in complete sync during FaceTime calls. Now, SharePlay is also coming to the iMessage app. In other words, participants will be able to send messages while enjoying content together.



Setting up SharePlay via iMessage happens the same way as while using it with FaceTime. You send out a link to everyone that you want to invite through Share Sheet. Once they open the link, the other participants will be led to the media that is being shared.



SharePlay will become officially available for iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 sometime during fall.

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox Subscribe



