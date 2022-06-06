 iOS 16 brings an entirely new lock screen, one more customizable than ever - PhoneArena
Apple
@nikolaytodorov1
It's likely no coincidence that the iOS 16 presentation began with an introduction of a brand new lock screen. Without a doubt, it's a major update. In fact, we're getting the most significant overhaul of the lock screen for as long as iOS has been a thing. Personalization, functionality, visual appearance – all meaningful aspects of the experience have been taken to the next level.

The list of additions and changes includes:
  • Variety of clock widget styles
  • lock screen widgets
  • Dynamic wallpaper effects
  • Lock screen presets



This is a developing news story. More information will be added as the WWDC keynote progresses.
