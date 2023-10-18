Hot new rumor suggests Apple's first foldable iPad could arrive sooner than previously predicted





We're talking about a totally different type of iPad compared to the 8.3 to 12.9-inch slates available today for hardcore Apple fans who want to keep their mobile computing desires satisfied, and although the screen size of this innovative beast is still under wraps, we do know one of its main goals will be to prepare the industry (and global audiences) for the fiercest Galaxy Z Fold rival possible.

Apple's rookie foldable effort is in "intensive development"





Contrary to what Ming-Chi Kuo predicted last year , it appears that a foldable iPad could enter production "as early as the end of 2024." Before getting too excited, you should know that even this rather optimistic new report based on "supply chain sources" cautions that a formal announcement of this highly anticipated device may still only take place in "early 2025."





If that ends up being the case, the foldable iPad 's commercial debut would slip firmly into 2025 territory, thus ultimately fulfilling Kuo's aforementioned (revised) prophecy.









Beyond current production, announcement, and release goals, which are most definitely far from etched in stone, the biggest revelation Digitimes claims to bring is Apple's "intensive" behind-the-scenes work on its first-ever foldable. This is purportedly largely focused on making a barely noticeable display crease to put the Galaxy Z Fold 5 's design to shame.





Unfortunately, the odds of seeing an "iPad Fold" go official in late 2024 ahead of an early 2025 release with no crease whatsoever are slim to none, as panel manufacturers simply haven't found a comprehensive solution to this problem yet and that's unlikely to change over the next year or so.

What about an iPhone Fold?





Before answering that question, we should probably highlight that the iPad Fold name is totally made-up and thus not to be taken very seriously, as is the iPhone Fold moniker that we still intend to use in the following lines for simplicity's sake.





If the iPad Fold comes out no later than 2025 and if it proves successful (both big "ifs", mind you), there's a good chance Apple will look to throw its hat in the That being said, the iPhone Fold is shrouded in even more secrecy and surrounded by even more mystery as far as its design, features, and launch timeline are concerned than details as unimportant as branding.the iPad Fold comes out no later than 2025 andit proves successful (both big "ifs", mind you), there's a good chance Apple will look to throw its hat in the foldable phone ring the following year.









Of course, if the iPad Fold is as expensive as some analysts expect, possibly starting at well over $2,000, the definition of success may need to be radically changed from what normally makes a "normal" iPad popular.





never make a foldable iPhone in the true sense of the word, waiting for the fad to go away and possibly trying to predict the mobile industry's next big trend with There's even a theory swirling around that Apple mightmake a foldable iPhone in the true sense of the word, waiting for the fad to go away and possibly trying to predict the mobile industry's next big trend with a rollable or slidable handset instead.







