Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone 13 Pro + Unlimited plan

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone 13 Pro + Unlimited plan

 View
iOS Apple Display

Patent application reveals that Apple is considering the production of a rollable iPhone

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
Patent application reveals that Apple is considering the production of a rollable iPhone
TF International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has such amazing sources inside Apple that he knows what the soup of the day will be in the Apple cafeteria for the second Tuesday in May. Kuo says that a foldable iPhone won't surface until 2024. If true, it shows that Apple is well behind Samsung when it comes to this growing category of the smartphone market. By the time the foldable iPhone is putting Apple fans into a frenzy, Samsung will have released the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Rollable and pullout displays are the next frontiers for smartphone manufacturers


But Apple is reportedly working on another different form factor. Yesterday, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) published a patent application by Apple called "Electronic Devices Having Sliding Expandable Displays." Such expandable displays seem to be the next frontier for smartphone manufacturers as companies like Samsung and Xiaomi have received patents for phones with rollable or pullout displays.

In 2019, Samsung received a patent for a phone using a motorized "rolling mechanism" to expand the display from smartphone size to tablet size. Two weeks later, Samsung was issued a patent for a phone that allows the user to expand the size of the display by 50%. A 6-inch smartphone screen turns into a 9-inch tablet when the user pulls on the right side of the display to make it bigger.
 
Apple's new patent application includes a cross-section of a rollable iPhone. Inside the phone, the screen bends around a roller place inside the device. As Apple notes in the patent application that "A portion of a flexible display may be stored in an interior region of the housing when the housing is in the unexpanded state. In the unexpanded state, the flexible display may have one or more bends and may double back on itself one or more times."

Unlike a foldable phone, a rollable or pullout handset does not need a hinge


The patent was originally filed last June by Apple. The advantage of using a rollable display compared to a foldable one like the two Samsung models is that with a rollable display there is no visible crease in the middle of the screen where the hinge is. Besides forming the crease on the screen, users of a foldable have to worry about wear on the hinge depending on how often the user opens the device to access the larger tablet-sized display.

With a rollable or pullout screen, the lack of a hinge obviously means that there is no concern about such a part wearing out. However, such devices will have their own components for users to worry about including the roller and the mechanism that feeds out the additional display to make the size of it grow.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

With a new feature added yesterday, Google Search becomes a guitar player's best friend
by Alan Friedman,  0
With a new feature added yesterday, Google Search becomes a guitar player's best friend
10 years on, the Steve Jobs' minimalist credo lives in... Android 12
by Daniel Petrov,  15
10 years on, the Steve Jobs' minimalist credo lives in... Android 12
Pixel 6 could be the hottest flagship, if Google fixes this one Pixel camera issue!
by Martin Filipov,  14
Pixel 6 could be the hottest flagship, if Google fixes this one Pixel camera issue!
Mobvoi confirms impending TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra launch with Wear OS 2.0
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Mobvoi confirms impending TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra launch with Wear OS 2.0
Best Apple Watch Series 7 pre-order deals
by Peter Kostadinov,  0
Best Apple Watch Series 7 pre-order deals
The iPhone 13 still lacks these Android power user features, but why?
by Rado Minkov,  20
The iPhone 13 still lacks these Android power user features, but why?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless