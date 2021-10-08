Patent application reveals that Apple is considering the production of a rollable iPhone

Patent application reveals that Apple is considering the production of a rollable iPhone0
TF International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has such amazing sources inside Apple that he knows what the soup of the day will be in the Apple cafeteria for the second Tuesday in May. Kuo says that a foldable iPhone won't surface until 2024. If true, it shows that Apple is well behind Samsung when it comes to this growing category of the smartphone market. By the time the foldable iPhone is putting Apple fans into a frenzy, Samsung will have released the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6.
Rollable and pullout displays are the next frontiers for smartphone manufacturers
But Apple is reportedly working on another different form factor. Yesterday, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) published a patent application by Apple called "Electronic Devices Having Sliding Expandable Displays." Such expandable displays seem to be the next frontier for smartphone manufacturers as companies like Samsung and Xiaomi have received patents for phones with rollable or pullout displays.
In 2019, Samsung received a patent for a phone using a motorized "rolling mechanism" to expand the display from smartphone size to tablet size. Two weeks later, Samsung was issued a patent for a phone that allows the user to expand the size of the display by 50%. A 6-inch smartphone screen turns into a 9-inch tablet when the user pulls on the right side of the display to make it bigger.
Apple's new patent application includes a cross-section of a rollable iPhone. Inside the phone, the screen bends around a roller place inside the device. As Apple notes in the patent application that "A portion of a flexible display may be stored in an interior region of the housing when the housing is in the unexpanded state. In the unexpanded state, the flexible display may have one or more bends and may double back on itself one or more times."