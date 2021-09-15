Meet Apple's best-value iPhone ever: The $499 Android flagship killer





So what does the iPhone 11 give you? The iPhone 11:



Packs a very powerful chipset, which will be going strong for at least another 2-3 years Brings Apple’s legendary software support which will probably give you another four years of updates on a phone that’s already two years old Has a primary camera with support for Night Mode, which is pretty much essential today Gives you an ultra-wide-angle shooter, which can be fun Delivers excellent front camera experience with 4K 60fps video recording Boasts arguably better video recording capabilities than most Android flagships released in 2021, thanks to… well, that’s always been the case with iPhones Comes with a big enough battery to last you a whole day



In the end: There are some compromises you'll have to make, if you go with the iPhone 11



The most significant feature for a truly better user experience you’d be missing out on with the iPhone 11 is a high-refresh screen like on the iPhone 13 Pro series. However, no other iPhone has it - even the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is still much more expensive (and not officially sold by Apple - not that it matters all that much).

Please, do bear in mind that the iPhone 11 doesn't carry the new flat design, and has the biggest battery, compared to the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. Therefore the phone weighs 194 grams compared to the 164-gram iPhone 12, and 174-gram iPhone 13! While this might not be a deal-breaker for many, it certainly will be for those who don't like heavy phones - me included.

Don’t forget you get only 64GB of storage with the iPhone 11 - just like with the 12 series. Therefore, you might want to splurge for that $549 model with 128GB storage, which by the way, is now the base variant on the new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini!

Of course, there's no 5G support on the iPhone 11, but I'd argue this (still) shouldn't be the deciding factor, if you are on the market for a new phone - 5G is far from ready. And, finally - the iPhone 11 comes with wireless charging and IP67-rating, in case you want to take it underwater. These extra features are otherwise reserved for more expensive devices. If you want them at the $500 price mark, you’d have to make a bunch of other compromises - perhaps settle for an Android device with a mid-range chipset, a plastic build, or even mediocre cameras.





But! All in all, if you are in the market for a solid iPhone that will last, but you are looking to get it brand new, and most importantly, at an affordable price - the iPhone 11 is tough to beat. Plus - it comes in colors! Why not get a green or a purple one… You know - because you can!



