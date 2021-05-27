Apple's top-notch Beats Solo Pro headphones are on sale at one of their highest discounts ever

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Released all the way back in 2019, these bad boys can't exactly rival the outstanding audio performance of the much newer and very well-reviewed Sony WH-1000XM4 , but at a massive 50 percent discount, their quality/price ratio is undoubtedly comparable to many of the best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones available in 2021.



Normally priced at $299.95, the noise-cancelling Solo Pro can be currently had for a whopping $150.95 less than that in your choice of three different paint jobs. Because this is one of the best deals ever offered by a major US retailer on these particular Apple-made headphones, there's obviously a good chance Amazon will run out of inventory in at least one of the black, gray, and ivory color options fairly quickly.



In other words, you may want to hurry and pull the trigger as soon as possible if you dig the iconic Beats design or you're simply looking for a nice and relatively affordable pair of on-ear cans with both state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology and up to 40 hours (!!!) of battery life (with ANC switched off).



Alternatively, you can always go for Apple's cheaper Beats Solo3 if you don't mind the older W1 processor under the hood (compared to the H1 powering the Solo Pro), as well as the absence of noise-cancelling functionality.



Typically available for $199.95, this model is marked down by around $61 and $65 in rose gold and black hues respectively at the time of this writing, which... doesn't make the Solo3 that much more affordable than the Solo Pro.



Finally, if you prefer the over-ear style, you can get Apple's Beats Studio3 headphones at $130 less than their usual price of $349.95 in a single "Shadow Gray" flavor with up to 40 hours of battery life of its own and top-shelf ANC capabilities.