LeBron photographed wearing unreleased Beats Studio Buds; FCC confirms the name
Earlier this month we told you about images found in beta versions of iOS 14.6 and tvOS 14.6 that revealed upcoming new TWS earphones from Beats. Called the "Beats Studio Buds," we could see this product introduced during the upcoming virtual WWDC 2021 developer conference kicking off on June 7th at 1 pm EDT (that's 10am PDT). The product will have an oval shaped charging case, and will be offered in Black, White, and Red.
Even though the Beats Studio Buds have yet to be officially introduced, a picture posted on LeBron James' Instagram account today shows the NBA superstar apparently wearing the unreleased in-ear headphones. With 85.8 million followers of his Instagram account, companies like Apple don't mind giving the rich and famous (like LeBron) their products to display on social media.
James, whose L.A. Lakers are the defending NBA champions, makes $38.4 million a year playing basketball and is believed to earn more than that amount from endorsements. He probably didn't get paid for wearing the Studio Buds, but he did get a free pair before most of the world even knows that the product exists.