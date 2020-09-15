Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

Forget about the AirPods Studio and get Apple's Beats Solo Pro at an excellent discount right now

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Sep 15, 2020, 4:28 AM
Forget about the AirPods Studio and get Apple's Beats Solo Pro at an excellent discount right now
While it's obviously hard not to get excited about Apple's expected announcement of its first-ever own-brand over-ear wireless headphones later today, you don't have to be Jon Prosser or Evan Blass to predict the AirPods Studio will probably carry a fairly extravagant price point.

The good news is you can already buy some surprisingly affordable Apple-made headphones as long as you don't care that much about the label under which they are sold or stuff like swappable parts, custom equalizer settings, and head and neck detection.

Yes, the AirPods Studio sound a lot fancier than the on-ear Beats Solo Pro, but the latter cans, commercially released just last year, are also not bad for their $299.95 list price. Said MSRP is currently lowered by a whopping 100 bucks at a host of major US retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo Video.

The "catch" is you need to choose one of three colors to score that massive discount, whichever of the three aforementioned vendors you'd like to do business with, while the other three hues are curiously enough still listed at their regular prices nationwide. We're talking dark blue, light blue, and red flavors available at $100 off list a pair, with black, grey, and ivory versions up for grabs for the same old three Benjamins.

In case you're wondering, the over-ear AirPods Studio are widely rumored to start at around $350 in an attempt to challenge Sony's recently unveiled WH-1000XM4. For $150 less than that, you're looking at getting a pair of sleek and relatively comfortable on-ears with state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology, Transparency functionality for staying aware of your surroundings while listening to music, and yes, a solid battery life of up to 22 hours of actual playing time between charges.

Check out the deal at Best Buy and B&H Photo Video



Speaking of charging, the Apple Beats Solo Pro also have Fast Fuel capabilities going for them, as well as Class 1 Bluetooth technology, NFC support, an "advanced acoustic system" delivering "powerful sound with balanced tonality", handy on-ear controls for music, phone calls, and voice assistance, and last but not least, a folding design that makes these bad boys easy to carry around, not to mention incredibly easy to turn on and off too.

While nowhere near as attractive, a separate Amazon deal lets you shave a decent $41 off the already reasonable $200 list price of the slightly lower-end on-ear Beats Solo 3 headphones with up to 40 hours of battery life but no active noise cancellation functionality.

FEATURED VIDEO

