Apple Audio

AirPods Studio will likely be Apple's first product to be built from the start in Vietnam

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
May 19, 2020, 11:09 AM
AirPods Studio will likely be Apple's first product to be built from the start in Vietnam
Apple's rumored over-ear headphones, the AirPods Studio, will be produced in Vietnam, reports The Information (via AppleInsider).

Although some of the company's products such as the AirPods are already produced in Vietnam, this would be the first time a brand new product is made there. Usually, what happens is that production begins in China, and then contract manufacturers in other countries are brought on board to keep up with the demand.

Some AirPods Studio units will probably still be manufactured in China


The move comes as tension between the US and China heightens. Apple is also trying to shift iPhone production from the country to other regions such as India. 

However, some proportion of the AirPods Studio will still likely be manufactured in China. The order split between the countries is not known yet. However, logic dictates that China will be getting the bulk of the orders in the beginning. 

Apple is reportedly already in touch with contract manufacturers Goertek and Luxshare regarding the production of the AirPods Studio in Vietnam. Sources also say that Apple wants to gain more local manufacturing knowledge and this further indicates that it wants to get to know the domestic scene better for expanding production further. The iPhone maker is particularly interested in knowing more about manufacturing research, assembly, prototyping, and development.

The AirPods Studio headphones would mark Apple's foray in the over-ear headphones category. Its subsidiary Beats is already a known player in the market though.

The upcoming headphones are said to inherit some of the same technologies that made the AirPods popular such as active noise-cancellation. It's also tipped to offer head and neck detection to determine if you have them on and play/pause audio accordingly. Mass production is expected to start soon with a launch sometime in the near future. They will likely cost $349.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

iPhone gadgets - the cool, the weird and the silly
iPhone gadgets - the cool, the weird and the silly
Major Apple Glass leak reveals $499 price, release date, key features, and more
Major Apple Glass leak reveals $499 price, release date, key features, and more
Galaxy Note 20+ may solve Samsung's 108MP camera focus issues with a new 50MP sensor
Galaxy Note 20+ may solve Samsung's 108MP camera focus issues with a new 50MP sensor
Newest iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak details upgraded OLED displays
Newest iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak details upgraded OLED displays
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20+ 5G and S20 Ultra could have one big thing in common
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20+ 5G and S20 Ultra could have one big thing in common
Motorola Edge battery test complete: measuring the Snapdragon 765 battery drain
Motorola Edge battery test complete: measuring the Snapdragon 765 battery drain
Trump administration fires a near fatal blast at Huawei
Trump administration fires a near fatal blast at Huawei
Here's why OnePlus 8 Pro costs a grand, and its 5G speeds on T-Mobile beat Samsung
Here's why OnePlus 8 Pro costs a grand, and its 5G speeds on T-Mobile beat Samsung

Popular stories

Verizon is in hot water over its misleading 5G commercials following AT&T complaint
Verizon is in hot water over its misleading 5G commercials following AT&T complaint
Facebook buys GIPHY for $400 million
Facebook buys GIPHY for $400 million
Verizon essentially admits to being one step behind T-Mobile in the race to 5G ubiquity
Verizon essentially admits to being one step behind T-Mobile in the race to 5G ubiquity
Here's why OnePlus 8 Pro costs a grand, and its 5G speeds on T-Mobile beat Samsung
Here's why OnePlus 8 Pro costs a grand, and its 5G speeds on T-Mobile beat Samsung
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ 5G could share a bonkers 'standard' feature
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ 5G could share a bonkers 'standard' feature
With the Note 20, Samsung may right all display and scanner wrongs of the Galaxy S20
With the Note 20, Samsung may right all display and scanner wrongs of the Galaxy S20

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless