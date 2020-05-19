AirPods Studio will likely be Apple's first product to be built from the start in Vietnam





Although some of the company's products such as the AirPods are already produced in Vietnam, this would be the first time a brand new product is made there. Usually, what happens is that production begins in China, and then contract manufacturers in other countries are brought on board to keep up with the demand.





Some AirPods Studio units will probably still be manufactured in China



The move comes as tension between the US and China The move comes as tension between the US and China heightens . Apple is also trying to shift iPhone production from the country to other regions such as India.



However, some proportion of the AirPods Studio will still likely be manufactured in China. The order split between the countries is not known yet. However, logic dictates that China will be getting the bulk of the orders in the beginning.



Apple is reportedly already in touch with contract manufacturers Goertek and Luxshare regarding the production of the AirPods Studio in Vietnam. Sources also say that Apple wants to gain more local manufacturing knowledge and this further indicates that it wants to get to know the domestic scene better for expanding production further. The iPhone maker is particularly interested in knowing more about manufacturing research, assembly, prototyping, and development.



The AirPods Studio headphones would mark Apple's foray in the over-ear headphones category. Its subsidiary Beats is already a known player in the market though.