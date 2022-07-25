Apple's top-notch Beats Fit Pro are a top-shelf bargain with a 1-year warranty





Cheaper and just as capable (if not more so) than the top-selling AirPods and AirPods Pro , the noise-cancelling Beats Studio Buds and Fit Pro unsurprisingly appealed to a wide audience of their own composed of more than just iPhone users.

But with the potentially game-changing AirPods Pro 2 finally right around the corner, it's undeniably getting harder and harder to justify, for instance, the $199.95 list price of the high-end Beats Fit Pro . At $99.99, however, it's pretty much impossible to justify saying no to these bad boys in "grade A" refurbished condition with a 1-year warranty included.





Granted, said warranty is provided by a company called eReplacements rather than Beats or Apple itself, and any refurbs, no matter how flawless or well "graded", are bound to look a little... off compared to brand-new units.





Still, when taking everything into account, from the Fit Pro's impressive list of features and virtually unbeatable design in terms of comfort and, well, fit to the "like-new" functionality promised by Woot at a huge 50 percent discount today only, this is definitely a deal worth taking into consideration... for folks who somehow still have money to spend after Prime Day 2022.





Even if you hurry, we're afraid you'll need to settle for a Stone Purple flavor of these excellent-sounding, long-lasting, Apple H1-powered buds, which is really not a bad color to own, especially if you like to turn some heads with your intense workouts and lengthy outdoor running sessions.