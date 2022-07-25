 Apple's top-notch Beats Fit Pro are a top-shelf bargain with a 1-year warranty - PhoneArena
Apple's top-notch Beats Fit Pro are a top-shelf bargain with a 1-year warranty

Apple's top-notch Beats Fit Pro are a top-shelf bargain with a 1-year warranty
Largely ignored for several years from a marketing perspective, Apple's once premium Beats brand has not only managed to survive but thrive after a couple of very solid 2021 additions to consolidate and even further extend its parent company's lead over every other true wireless earbuds vendor in the world.

Cheaper and just as capable (if not more so) than the top-selling AirPods and AirPods Pro, the noise-cancelling Beats Studio Buds and Fit Pro unsurprisingly appealed to a wide audience of their own composed of more than just iPhone users.

Beats Fit Pro

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Stone Purple, Grade A Refurbished, 1-Year Warranty
$100 off (50%)
$99 99
$199 99
Buy at Woot

But with the potentially game-changing AirPods Pro 2 finally right around the corner, it's undeniably getting harder and harder to justify, for instance, the $199.95 list price of the high-end Beats Fit Pro. At $99.99, however, it's pretty much impossible to justify saying no to these bad boys in "grade A" refurbished condition with a 1-year warranty included.

Granted, said warranty is provided by a company called eReplacements rather than Beats or Apple itself, and any refurbs, no matter how flawless or well "graded", are bound to look a little... off compared to brand-new units. 

Still, when taking everything into account, from the Fit Pro's impressive list of features and virtually unbeatable design in terms of comfort and, well, fit to the "like-new" functionality promised by Woot at a huge 50 percent discount today only, this is definitely a deal worth taking into consideration... for folks who somehow still have money to spend after Prime Day 2022.

Even if you hurry, we're afraid you'll need to settle for a Stone Purple flavor of these excellent-sounding, long-lasting, Apple H1-powered buds, which is really not a bad color to own, especially if you like to turn some heads with your intense workouts and lengthy outdoor running sessions.
