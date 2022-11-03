Apple's stunning Beats Fit Pro are cheaper than ever, but probably not for long

Save on the latest Gaming Chromebook

Deals
Discounted by Amazon during both the July and October Prime Day festivals (for members only), the state-of-the-art Beats Fit Pro are incredibly (and randomly) available at a new all-time low price today for all bargain hunters to enjoy active noise cancellation on a relatively tight budget.

Released about a year ago at a fairly reasonable $200 (for a pair of ultra-premium true wireless earbuds made by Apple), these bad boys can be had in a single Sage Gray color in exchange for $144.95 today only from Amazon-owned Woot.

We're naturally talking about brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units here, sold alongside a full 1-year Beats manufacturer limited warranty, just like you'd get if you paid Amazon directly the full two Benjamins right now.

Given that this is a completely unprecedented and totally unbeatable deal, we definitely expect Woot to run out of inventory by the end of the day, so if you read this article before that happens, you might not want to hesitate another second and just pull the trigger.

At 145 bucks, the Beats Fit Pro are not only considerably cheaper than Apple's hot new AirPods Pro 2, also undercutting the non-Pro AirPods 3, which come without premium noise cancelling capabilities.

If you consider the solid battery life (up to 6 hours of listening time by themselves and 24 hours with the charging case factored in), the excellent overall audio quality, flawless connectivity, native support for both iPhones and Android handsets, IPX4 water resistance, and perhaps most importantly, the flexible, secure-fit wingtips guaranteeing "all-day" comfort and stability, you'll undoubtedly conclude that these are some of the overall best wireless earbuds... available right now at their best ever price in brand-new condition.

If that's not the textbook definition of a holiday bargain, we don't know what is.
