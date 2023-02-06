Apple's super-premium Beats Fit Pro earbuds are on sale at a new all-time low price





Believe it or not, the noise-cancelling Beats Fit Pro are cheaper right now at both Best Buy and Amazon than they were on Black Friday, Cyber Monday, or around Christmas. And yes, you can even have your pick of four different colors at the exact same unprecedented $50 discount: black, white, gray, and purple.

With the second-gen AirPods Pro getting frequent discounts from a list price of $249 to $199, it's obviously hard to justify spending the exact same two Benjamins on the Beats Fit Pro, but that's where the hot new $50 price cut comes in.





Yes, a pair of Fit Pros would normally set you back $200, dropping as low as $160 a few times in the past and now scoring an extra $10 discount to further improve their appeal and competitiveness in a head-to-head battle against the likes of Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro , for instance.





Compared to the AirPods Pro 2, the Apple-made Beats Fit Pro do have a number of notable disadvantages, lacking wireless charging support, MagSafe technology, and "personalized" Spatial Audio capabilities.





But the overall sound quality is similarly impressive, the Spatial Audio and dynamic head tracking features present on the Fit Pro are definitely nothing to sneeze at, and the battery life claims are nearly identical, at around 6 hours with ANC enabled and 24 hours when also taking the bundled charging case into consideration.





Last but certainly not least, the Beats Fit Pro are designed to work natively and naturally in combination with both iPhones and Android handsets, so if you prefer the latter OS and somehow like Apple too, this is a great opportunity to bring the two worlds together.

Well, here's something you don't quite see every day: a popular product with great features, an attractive design, and no sequel in sight sold at a lower-than-ever price in February instead of November or December the year before.