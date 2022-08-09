 Apple and Kim Kardashian join forces for three new Beats Fit Pro variants - PhoneArena
Apple and Kim Kardashian join forces for three new Beats Fit Pro variants

Apple and Kim Kardashian join forces for three new Beats Fit Pro variants
Apple may not be ready to unveil any entirely new true wireless earbuds to steal Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro thunder just yet, but if you've become a fan of Cupertino's Beats by Dre daughter company over the last year or so, you should definitely check out the audio brand's latest product announcement.

This extends the already generous color palette of the Beats Fit Pro with three fresh hues envisioned by none other than Kim Kardashian. The aptly named "Kim K Special Edition" noise-cancelling earbuds will be available starting next Tuesday, August 16, in "Moon", "Dune", and "Earth" flavors designed to blend in with your clothes and fashion accessories during those extended music listening and workout sessions.


On the inside, of course, these "neutral"-colored bad boys are 100 percent identical to the "old" black, white, gray, and purple-coated models, which means they'll be able to play your favorite tunes for up to six hours in crystal clear detail before requiring a refuel, with a bundled "pocket-sized" charging case boosting that endurance rating to a grand total of 24 hours.

That also means the new paint jobs will cost the same $200 apiece (or rather a pair) at launch as their forerunners, with said forerunners however often fetching $180 nowadays and occasionally going down to as little as $160.

Then again, if the hugely popular Beats Studio Buds are anything to go by, we can definitely expect all new and old Fit Pro versions to start receiving the same exact discounts in a matter of months. Of course, the three eye-catching Studio Buds flavors released in a second wave back in April didn't carry Kim Kardashian's "game changer" stamp of approval, which may well delay the first good deals of the Moon - Dune - Earth Fit Pro trio.


Eloquently described as "kind of a statement" by their creator, the "new" Fit Pros are also viewed as a fashion accessory in their own right, further highlighting Apple's newfound fascination for colorful earbuds... as long as we're not talking about AirPods.
