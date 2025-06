Apple announces Foundation Models framework to give developers direct access to Apple Intelligence

Receive the latest iOS news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

The framework also supports features like guided generation and tool calling, which make it easier to build more useful and responsive apps. Automattic, the company behind the Day One journaling app, is already using it to add privacy-friendly intelligence to its app. According to Paul Mayne of Automattic, this has helped them rethink what’s possible with journaling.Because the framework is built for Swift and fits into Apple’s existing tools, developers working with SwiftUI and Xcode 26 can quickly adopt these features without having to overhaul their apps. It’s designed to feel familiar while opening up new possibilities for app behavior.However, there are some limits. The models currently only support a small set of languages, with more expected to arrive later in the year. The framework also depends on fairly recent hardware, so not all users will be able to access these features right away.Still, this move marks an important shift in Apple’s developer strategy. Until now, Apple Intelligence was something the company used in its own apps. By opening up access through the Foundation Models framework, Apple is handing the tools over to its developer community and encouraging new ideas to emerge from third-party apps.Whether this approach can match the flexibility of cloud-based models from companies like OpenAI or Google remains to be seen. But with privacy and performance as the focus, Apple’s strategy could appeal to developers who want more control over how AI is used inside their apps.