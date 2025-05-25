Apple’s next play is reportedly to rely on its developer community for AI apps

with the key announcement being the opening up of Apple's in-house large language models to third-party developers



For those unfamiliar, large language models are the core technology behind many of the AI apps we're seeing today. By making its own models accessible, Apple is basically providing the building blocks for developers to create AI-powered features and entirely new apps within the App Store.



This strategy contrasts sharply with the approach taken by companies like Google, which heavily This strategy contrasts sharply with the approach taken by companies like Google, which heavily showcased its own AI advancements at its recent I/O event, integrating AI deeply into its core services like search and communication.

Apple's approach suggests a belief in the creativity and ingenuity of its developer base. By empowering them with AI tools, Apple could see a rapid proliferation of AI features across a wide range of applications, tailored to specific user needs in ways Apple itself might not have envisioned.









According to Gurman, Apple might not have earth-shattering AI news of its own to announce at WWDC, but there will be some more subtle AI integrations. These include features focused on battery preservation powered by " According to Gurman, Apple might not have earth-shattering AI news of its own to announce at WWDC, but there will be some more subtle AI integrations. These include features focused on battery preservation powered by " Apple Intelligence " and new health-related capabilities.





There's also the notable tie-up with Google, integrating Gemini with Siri. However, the real game-changer could be the unleashing of its LLMs to developers . This could lead to a surge of new software on the App Store, potentially giving Apple a volume advantage in AI-powered apps, even if the underlying technology isn't always perceived as the most advanced.



Ultimately, Apple's AI strategy appears to be a calculated bet on its developer ecosystem. Rather than directly competing in an AI arms race with headline features, Apple aims to foster a vibrant marketplace of AI-enhanced apps.



Recommended Stories

Whether this approach will be enough to keep pace with the rapidly evolving AI landscape remains to be seen. However, it's a unique strategy that leverages one of Apple's greatest strengths: its loyal and innovative developer community.