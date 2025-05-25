Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!

Apple’s next play is reportedly to rely on its developer community for AI apps

Here's how developers hold the key to Apple's AI ambitions

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple
Header image with WWDC25 logo
While the spotlight has been on competitors making grand pronouncements about their AI prowess, Apple has been taking a different, perhaps more subtle, approach. Instead of unveiling flashy, headline-grabbing AI features directly to consumers, Apple seems to be banking on its massive developer community — according to Mark Gurman's latest "Power On" newsletter. The upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference is expected to shed more light on this strategy, with the key announcement being the opening up of Apple's in-house large language models to third-party developers.

For those unfamiliar, large language models are the core technology behind many of the AI apps we're seeing today. By making its own models accessible, Apple is basically providing the building blocks for developers to create AI-powered features and entirely new apps within the App Store. 

This strategy contrasts sharply with the approach taken by companies like Google, which heavily showcased its own AI advancements at its recent I/O event, integrating AI deeply into its core services like search and communication.

Apple's approach suggests a belief in the creativity and ingenuity of its developer base. By empowering them with AI tools, Apple could see a rapid proliferation of AI features across a wide range of applications, tailored to specific user needs in ways Apple itself might not have envisioned.



According to Gurman, Apple might not have earth-shattering AI news of its own to announce at WWDC, but there will be some more subtle AI integrations. These include features focused on battery preservation powered by "Apple Intelligence" and new health-related capabilities.

There's also the notable tie-up with Google, integrating Gemini with Siri. However, the real game-changer could be the unleashing of its LLMs to developers. This could lead to a surge of new software on the App Store, potentially giving Apple a volume advantage in AI-powered apps, even if the underlying technology isn't always perceived as the most advanced.

Ultimately, Apple's AI strategy appears to be a calculated bet on its developer ecosystem. Rather than directly competing in an AI arms race with headline features, Apple aims to foster a vibrant marketplace of AI-enhanced apps.

Recommended Stories
Whether this approach will be enough to keep pace with the rapidly evolving AI landscape remains to be seen. However, it's a unique strategy that leverages one of Apple's greatest strengths: its loyal and innovative developer community.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Verizon customers thinking of leaving must choose carefully
T-Mobile and Verizon customers thinking of leaving must choose carefully
Consumers are beginning to turn away from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, new data shows
Consumers are beginning to turn away from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, new data shows
Google Wallet users in the US get another upgrade this week
Google Wallet users in the US get another upgrade this week
If your Pixel's battery drains too fast and overheats, you might want to delete this one app
If your Pixel's battery drains too fast and overheats, you might want to delete this one app
Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T are cooling off on the idea of 5G small cells and instead, they're focused on this
Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T are cooling off on the idea of 5G small cells and instead, they're focused on this
T-Mobile Starlink beta’s list of eligible devices reduced, some phones no longer allowed [UPDATED]
T-Mobile Starlink beta’s list of eligible devices reduced, some phones no longer allowed [UPDATED]

Latest News

Unplug from social media with Metro by T-Mobile’s latest old-school flip phone
Unplug from social media with Metro by T-Mobile’s latest old-school flip phone
The OpenAI deal with Jony Ive should be a wake up call for Apple
The OpenAI deal with Jony Ive should be a wake up call for Apple
Apple’s upcoming iPad robot loses features to make its launch deadline
Apple’s upcoming iPad robot loses features to make its launch deadline
The US-bound Motorola Edge (2025) has just leaked in all its (familiar) glory
The US-bound Motorola Edge (2025) has just leaked in all its (familiar) glory
Apple expert says the company has an innovation problem and is losing its edge. Do you agree?
Apple expert says the company has an innovation problem and is losing its edge. Do you agree?
Apple’s upcoming iOS 7 moment is bigger than we knew
Apple’s upcoming iOS 7 moment is bigger than we knew
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless