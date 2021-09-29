Outstanding new AirPods Pro deal drops refurbished price to $150 (with warranty)0
You're looking at paying just $149.99 for some of the best wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation money can buy if you hurry, and while these are refurbished units we're talking about here, it's going to be mighty hard to say no to Woot right now.
In short, you'll get "like-new" AirPods Pros for a whopping $100 less than a brand-new pair if you decide to take advantage of Woot's latest killer 24-hour-only deal.
Of course, Apple's high-end and very well-reviewed true wireless earbuds are rarely available at their $250 list price these days anymore, currently setting you back 50 bucks less than that when purchased directly from Amazon, for instance.
Then again, that's still a lot higher than $149.99, and although this Woot deal is not technically the best on record, it easily eclipses all the other special offers available at the time of this writing at comparable retailers.