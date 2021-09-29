Notification Center

Accessories Apple Deals Audio

Outstanding new AirPods Pro deal drops refurbished price to $150 (with warranty)

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Outstanding new AirPods Pro deal drops refurbished price to $150 (with warranty)
Expected to see daylight on a number of different occasions in recent months, Apple's noise-cancelling AirPods 3 are still not out yet. If you're starting to lose patience waiting for the long overdue sequel to the most popular (non-Pro) true wireless earbuds out there, it's definitely not too late to pick up the first (and so far only) AirPods Pro edition.

Commercially released almost two whole years ago, these bad boys have been deeply discounted more times than we can count in the last few months alone, once again fetching a knockout price today (and today only).

Apple AirPods Pro

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Refurbished

$100 off (40%)
$149 99
$249 99
Buy at Woot

You're looking at paying just $149.99 for some of the best wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation money can buy if you hurry, and while these are refurbished units we're talking about here, it's going to be mighty hard to say no to Woot right now.

That's because the Amazon-owned e-tailer can vouch for the fully working condition of your ultra-affordable "grade A" refurbs, which will include a 90-day limited warranty while presenting "minimal" cosmetic damage after successfully passing a "full diagnostic test" and packing a battery guaranteed to function at "minimum" 85 percent capacity.

In short, you'll get "like-new" AirPods Pros for a whopping $100 less than a brand-new pair if you decide to take advantage of Woot's latest killer 24-hour-only deal.

Of course, Apple's high-end and very well-reviewed true wireless earbuds are rarely available at their $250 list price these days anymore, currently setting you back 50 bucks less than that when purchased directly from Amazon, for instance. 

Then again, that's still a lot higher than $149.99, and although this Woot deal is not technically the best on record, it easily eclipses all the other special offers available at the time of this writing at comparable retailers.

