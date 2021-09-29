Outstanding new AirPods Pro deal drops refurbished price to $150 (with warranty)

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









You're looking at paying just $149.99 for some of the best wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation money can buy if you hurry, and while these are refurbished units we're talking about here, it's going to be mighty hard to say no to Woot right now.





That's because the Amazon-owned e-tailer can vouch for the fully working condition of your ultra-affordable "grade A" refurbs, which will include a 90-day limited warranty while presenting "minimal" cosmetic damage after successfully passing a "full diagnostic test" and packing a battery guaranteed to function at "minimum" 85 percent capacity.





In short, you'll get "like-new" AirPods Pros for a whopping $100 less than a brand-new pair if you decide to take advantage of Woot's latest killer 24-hour-only deal.









Then again, that's still a lot higher than $149.99, and although this Woot deal is not technically the best on record , it easily eclipses all the other special offers available at the time of this writing at comparable retailers.





