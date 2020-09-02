JBL's jam-packed fall lineup includes AirPods Pro rivals and a bunch of new speakers









This "all-star fall lineup" includes two trendy pairs of true wireless headphones , three portable speakers catering to vastly different target audiences, two new additions to the Partybox family of powerful but portable party-starting speakers, and an ultra-low-cost gaming headset. Because we have a lot of ground to cover, we'll just dig in without further ado:

A super-affordable Powerbeats Pro alternative and a premium AirPods Pro rival





JBL has its sights set on two segments of the thriving true wireless earbuds market with the Endurance Peak II and Club Pro+, positioning the former model as a reasonably priced option for "serious" athletes while boasting about the latter's "ultimate performance" and state-of-the-art noise cancellation.





With adjustable earhooks, a promise of an "ergonomic fit" and top-notch comfort, as well as IPX7 sweat and water resistance, the JBL Endurance Peak II look a little bit like Apple's fitness-friendly Beats Powerbeats Pro . But at $99.95, these bad boys are a lot cheaper, eyeing an October 25 commercial debut in black and white hues, followed by official availability of an eye-catching coral flavor at an unspecified later date.









Incredibly enough, this low-cost Powerbeats Pro rival touts a mind-blowing combined battery life of 30 hours, although the buds themselves are only capable of keeping your tunes going for a maximum of 6 hours before having to spend a little time in their special charging case.





Unsurprisingly, the pricier JBL Club Pro+ take those numbers even higher, to 8 hours solo and a whopping 32 hours combined with the case, absolutely crushing the AirPods Pro from this key standpoint while challenging Apple's marquee technology. Of course, we have no way to know how good JBL's adaptive noise cancellation and "Smart Ambient" features will prove to be in reality.









The same goes for the real-life prowess of the "legendary" JBL Pro Sound capabilities, as well as another interesting proprietary technology dubbed Personi-Fi, which aims to "automatically calibrate" the audio experience to each individual listener. We'll just need to wait until October 25 to buy these AirPods Pro-undercutting puppies at $199.95 and see how everything turns out.





On paper, the quality/price ratio certainly looks impressive, especially when you consider the fast charging support of the earbuds, as well as the presence of both a USB Type-C port and Qi wireless charging functionality on the bundled case. On the not so bright side of things, the... uniquely designed JBL Club Pro+ carry a humbler IPX4 rating for water and sweat resistance compared to the cheaper Endurance Peak II.









Meanwhile, if you're into mobile gaming... and wires, you'll be happy to hear the JBL Quantum 50 in-ear headphones are set for a September 4 release at the low, low price of $29.95 in black, white, and purple colors with built-in QuantumSound Signature technology maximizing "audio immersion."

You get a speaker, you get a speaker, you get a speaker... everybody gets a speaker





Not for free, of course, but folks on tight budgets can look forward to the $39.95 JBL Go 3 and $69.95 Clip 4, due out in US stores in October and December respectively, while those interested in powerful sound and "incredible" battery life above all will need to spend $349.95 for the JBL Xtreme 3 starting sometime in November.









As the names suggest, these three Bluetooth 5.1 -supporting speakers are looking to build on the designs, features, and popularity of their forerunners, integrating USB-C connectivity and "raising the stakes for both sound and style." All three refreshed speakers are IP67 rated for water and dust protection, boasting anywhere from 5 hours (the Go 3) to 10 hours (the Clip 4) and 15 hours of battery life (the Xtreme 3).









It's definitely also worth pointing out that the pocket-sized JBL Go 3 comes with an integrated loop for extra portability, while the similarly compact Clip 4 sports a sleek upgraded carabiner and the same snazzy paint jobs as its Go-branded brother, including everything from blue to red, pink, as well as blue/pink and green/white combos.





The jumbo-sized Xtreme 3 will only come in three colors (blue, black, and squad), with an upgraded carrying strap, as well as four improved drivers and two "pumping" JBL Bass Radiators.









If you want a true giant and beast, however, you may have to cough up as much as 500 bucks. That's the recommended price of the JBL PartyBox 310, which is an absolute 240W powerhouse with an excellent 18-hour battery life rating, backlit buttons, Bluetooth and USB input support, as well as built-in "smooth-glide" wheels allowing you to take the party anywhere with (relative) ease.









While nowhere near as powerful, with "only" 100W output, the JBL PartyBox On-The-Go is significantly cheaper, at $299.95, as well as easier to carry around, thanks to a padded shoulder strap. The 6-hour battery life is far from impressive, but at least the OTG model matches the IPX4 splashproof design and October 25 release date of its big brother.





JBL is without a doubt one of the world's most prolific and popular vendors of audio equipment ranging from every single type of headphone known to man to traditional Bluetooth speakers, smart speakers, soundbars, and car speakers, so it's hardly surprising to see the Harman-owned brand unveil an extensive roster of new products today scheduled to go on sale in the US by the end of the year.