Accessories Apple Deals Audio

Apple's AirPods Pro are awfully cheap on Amazon, but act quickly

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jun 15, 2020, 7:41 PM
Apple's AirPods Pro are awfully cheap on Amazon, but act quickly
Apple's AirPods are selling like hotcakes, especially when they're discounted. Even when they're just $20 or $30 cheaper, many customers consider them a great deal. The AirPods Pro are a bit more expensive than the standard model and they're rarely on sale, but even when they are, the price remains high.

Which brings us to today's deal that's absolutely mind-blowing. If you saved a little bit of money for a pair of earphones, the AirPods Pro might be a perfect choice if you're getting this deal. For a limited time, you can save no less than $50 when you buy the AirPods Pro from Amazon.

For your information, Apple sells the AirPods Pro for $250 and most deals that we've seen on the internet didn't drop the price by more than $30, so this is the best price we've seen to date.

Unfortunately, these deals tend to go offline quite fast since the AirPods are so popular among customers in the US, so you'll have to act quickly if you want to benefit from the $50 discount. More often than not, Amazon has a very limited stock of units priced so low, which means that by the time someone checks the deal online, the discount drops to just $20 or $30. Good luck!

Check out the deal here

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
The affordable Samsung Galaxy A71 5G gets a US release date and killer T-Mobile deal
Popular stories
Expires in - 1w 6dMicrosoft is holding a huge sale on Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G, Note 10, and S10 families
Popular stories
Expires in - 6d 4hMotorola slashes $500 from the price of the Razr for a limited time
Popular stories
Deal: Save $130 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
Popular stories
Lenovo's Smart Clock with Google Assistant is half off at Best Buy
Popular stories
Best Buy offers deep discounts on Amazon's Echo Show (2nd Gen) smart speaker with Alexa

Popular stories

Popular stories
One million Sprint customers are in for a big T-Mobile surprise next week
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Unpacked event: what devices to expect and how to watch it
Popular stories
Barely Blue Pixel 4a not happening any longer, phone delayed yet again: report
Popular stories
AT&T reportedly in talks to sell Warner Bros. for a goodly amount
Popular stories
The first OnePlus true wireless earbuds are likely to embrace all AirPods comparisons
Popular stories
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 3 and unnamed bean-shaped earbuds are officially confirmed now

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless