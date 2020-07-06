Verizon has the AirPods Pro on sale for $219.99

Verizon has a great deal on Apple's top-of-the-line wireless Bluetooth in-ear headphones, the AirPods Pro. Normally $249.99, the carrier is taking 12% or $30 off of the price of the accessory taking it down to $219.99. Verizon calls it a limited time offer and once supplies are gone, so is the lower price tag. Now you might be asking what makes these AirPods "Pro" compared to the standard model. It has to do with the features.





The AirPods Pro features active noise cancellation that adjusts 200 times per second and in Transparency mode outside noises can be heard. The AirPods Pro also comes with customizable ear tips (small, medium, and large) for a better fit. As Apple says, "AirPods Pro are the only in-ear headphones with Active Noise Cancellation that continuously adapts to the geometry of your ear and the fit of the ear tips — blocking out the world so you can focus on what you’re listening to." And with the H1 chip, your favorite tunes, directions, calls, and volume control are always just a "Hey Siri" away.











The AirPods Pro is also resistant to sweat and splashes according to its IPX4 rating. And the wireless charging case provides over 24 hours of battery life. If you're in a rush, charging the case for five minutes will give you up to 1 hour of listening time.





If you have been waiting for a good price to pick up the AirPods Pro, this is about as good as it gets right now.

