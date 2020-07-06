Verizon has the AirPods Pro on sale for $219.99
Verizon has a great deal on Apple's top-of-the-line wireless Bluetooth in-ear headphones, the AirPods Pro. Normally $249.99, the carrier is taking 12% or $30 off of the price of the accessory taking it down to $219.99. Verizon calls it a limited time offer and once supplies are gone, so is the lower price tag. Now you might be asking what makes these AirPods "Pro" compared to the standard model. It has to do with the features.
The AirPods Pro is also resistant to sweat and splashes according to its IPX4 rating. And the wireless charging case provides over 24 hours of battery life. If you're in a rush, charging the case for five minutes will give you up to 1 hour of listening time.
If you have been waiting for a good price to pick up the AirPods Pro, this is about as good as it gets right now.