Apple Deals Wearables

Verizon has the AirPods Pro on sale for $219.99

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Jul 06, 2020, 6:19 PM
Verizon has the AirPods Pro on sale for $219.99
Verizon has a great deal on Apple's top-of-the-line wireless Bluetooth in-ear headphones, the AirPods Pro. Normally $249.99, the carrier is taking 12% or $30 off of the price of the accessory taking it down to $219.99. Verizon calls it a limited time offer and once supplies are gone, so is the lower price tag. Now you might be asking what makes these AirPods "Pro" compared to the standard model. It has to do with the features.

The AirPods Pro features active noise cancellation that adjusts 200 times per second and in Transparency mode outside noises can be heard. The AirPods Pro also comes with customizable ear tips (small, medium, and large) for a better fit. As Apple says, "AirPods Pro are the only in-ear headphones with Active Noise Cancellation that continuously adapts to the geometry of your ear and the fit of the ear tips — blocking out the world so you can focus on what you’re listening to." And with the H1 chip, your favorite tunes, directions, calls, and volume control are always just a "Hey Siri" away.


The AirPods Pro is also resistant to sweat and splashes according to its IPX4 rating. And the wireless charging case provides over 24 hours of battery life. If you're in a rush, charging the case for five minutes will give you up to 1 hour of listening time.

If you have been waiting for a good price to pick up the AirPods Pro, this is about as good as it gets right now.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Save up to $500 on the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max at Best Buy
Popular stories
Fossil Gen 5 Garret powered by Wear OS is heavily discounted on Amazon
Popular stories
Sony's WF-1000XM3 excellent earbuds drop to lowest price to date
Popular stories
Best 4th of July sales 2020
Popular stories
Unlocked Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are more than half off on Amazon
Popular stories
Get 1-year TIDAL Premium membership for just $70 ($50 off)

Popular stories

Popular stories
Google removed these apps from the Play Store, now you should delete them from your phone
Popular stories
I spent a week using Samsung's best-selling phone (which costs just $150!)
Popular stories
Sprint's 4G LTE is not much slower than T-Mobile's 5G network, at least for now
Popular stories
Happy Independence Day 2020!
Popular stories
Apple tries to get users ready to accept the lack of a charger in the 5G iPhone 12 boxes
Popular stories
Galaxy Note 20's new HOP display tech may still struggle with true 120Hz refresh specs

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless