Release date of the Apple AirPods Pro 2 delayed until Q3 2022 according to shaky leak

When Apple unveiled the AirPods 3 last month , it shortened the stems similar to copy the look used on the AirPods Pro, added Spatial Audio, improved the audio quality and the battery life. But Apple refrained from adding the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and the Transparency Mode which are hallmarks of the "Pro" variant of the true wireless stereo earbuds . And amid rumors that a sequel to the AirPods Pro is coming soon, a tweet from a lesser-known Twitter tipster allegedly tells us when to expect the AirPods Pro 2 to drop.

Twitter tipster says Apple's supply chain leaks third quarter 2022 release of AirPods Pro 2







Twitter tipster Tron (@FrontTron) disseminated a tweet (via MacRumors ) calling for the AirPods Pro 2 to be released during the third quarter of 2022. Tron claims that this information came from a source inside Apple's supply chain, and shows a release date for the premium AirPods sequel that is a quarter later than his original tip calling for a Q2 2022 release of the product.





The global chip shortage and issues with the supply chain could be behind the change in the leaked release date. But before you circle your calendar, AppleInsider did point out that the tipster's track record for passing along accurate leaks is "limited." As a result, this tip should be taken with the proverbial grain of salt.





If you're looking for a reason to believe Tron's supply-chain source, the tipster says that his info comes from the same source that called for the AirPods Pro 2 to launch next year just days before that forecast was made by reliable tipster Ming-Chi Kuo at the end of June.







Late last month, leaked photos allegedly revealed the look of the AirPods Pro 2 with a visible change made to the charging case. Notwithstanding the aforementioned leaked photos, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says that the AirPods Pro 2 could lose the stems completely even though that look has become a hallmark of the product. Another source has rejected this rumor after stating that Apple needs the room provided by the stems to place circuitry internally. The images of the AirPods Pro 2 supposedly came from an "Apple internal source."







Another change in the leaked photos includes the lack of the optical sensor found on the underside of the OG AirPods Pro. But since Apple has shifted from using an optical sensor to a skin-detect sensor with the AirPods 3, there could be a legitimate reason for this difference.





Some questioned why the leaked images show a speaker on the bottom of the charging case, but again, there is a legitimate reason for it. Supposedly, iOS 16 will add "Find My..." support for both the AirPods Pro 2 earbuds and the charging case. The speaker on the bottom of the charging case will play a sound to help the user find a missing case.

Apple still has the number one market share in the true wireless earbuds industry







Apple still leads the TWS market in market share although its slice of the global true wireless market declined from 35% to 20% on an annual basis during the second quarter of 2021. By volume, Xiaomi was second thanks to its lower priced earbuds, followed by Samsung. The latter two manufacturers increased their second quarter market shares on a year-over-year basis.





The third quarter runs from July 1st through September 30th (which is the last day of that month) giving Apple 92 days to make the leak a legitimate one. Apple introduced the AirPods 3 on October 18th and the lineup now starts with the $129 AirPods 2 followed by the new $179 AirPods 3, the $249 AirPods Pro, and the $549 over-ear AirPods Max.





In case you are curious, the first-generation Apple AirPods was released on December 20, 2016.

