Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Google Pixel 6 + unlimited data plan!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Google Pixel 6 + unlimited data plan!

 View
Accessories Apple Release dates Wearables

Release date of the Apple AirPods Pro 2 delayed until Q3 2022 according to shaky leak

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
Release date of the Apple AirPods Pro 2 delayed until Q3 2022 according to shaky leak
When Apple unveiled the AirPods 3 last month, it shortened the stems similar to copy the look used on the AirPods Pro, added Spatial Audio, improved the audio quality and the battery life. But Apple refrained from adding the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and the Transparency Mode which are hallmarks of the "Pro" variant of the true wireless stereo earbuds. And amid rumors that a sequel to the AirPods Pro is coming soon, a tweet from a lesser-known Twitter tipster allegedly tells us when to expect the AirPods Pro 2 to drop.

Twitter tipster says Apple's supply chain leaks third quarter 2022 release of AirPods Pro 2


Twitter tipster Tron (@FrontTron) disseminated a tweet (via MacRumors) calling for the AirPods Pro 2 to be released during the third quarter of 2022. Tron claims that this information came from a source inside Apple's supply chain, and shows a release date for the premium AirPods sequel that is a quarter later than his original tip calling for a Q2 2022 release of the product.

The global chip shortage and issues with the supply chain could be behind the change in the leaked release date. But before you circle your calendar, AppleInsider did point out that the tipster's track record for passing along accurate leaks is "limited." As a result, this tip should be taken with the proverbial grain of salt.

If you're looking for a reason to believe Tron's supply-chain source, the tipster says that his info comes from the same source that called for the AirPods Pro 2 to launch next year just days before that forecast was made by reliable tipster Ming-Chi Kuo at the end of June.

Late last month, leaked photos allegedly revealed the look of the AirPods Pro 2 with a visible change made to the charging case. Notwithstanding the aforementioned leaked photos, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says that the AirPods Pro 2 could lose the stems completely even though that look has become a hallmark of the product. Another source has rejected this rumor after stating that Apple needs the room provided by the stems to place circuitry internally. The images of the AirPods Pro 2 supposedly came from an "Apple internal source."

Another change in the leaked photos includes the lack of the optical sensor found on the underside of the OG AirPods Pro. But since Apple has shifted from using an optical sensor to a skin-detect sensor with the AirPods 3, there could be a legitimate reason for this difference.

Some questioned why the leaked images show a speaker on the bottom of the charging case, but again, there is a legitimate reason for it. Supposedly, iOS 16 will add "Find My..." support for both the AirPods Pro 2 earbuds and the charging case. The speaker on the bottom of the charging case will play a sound to help the user find a missing case.

Apple still has the number one market share in the true wireless earbuds industry


Apple still leads the TWS market in market share although its slice of the global true wireless market declined from 35% to 20% on an annual basis during the second quarter of 2021. By volume, Xiaomi was second thanks to its lower priced earbuds, followed by Samsung. The latter two manufacturers increased their second quarter market shares on a year-over-year basis.

The third quarter runs from July 1st through September 30th (which is the last day of that month) giving Apple 92 days to make the leak a legitimate one. Apple introduced the AirPods 3 on October 18th and the lineup now starts with the $129 AirPods 2 followed by the new $179 AirPods 3, the $249 AirPods Pro, and the $549 over-ear AirPods Max.

In case you are curious, the first-generation Apple AirPods was released on December 20, 2016.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Google just stole the worst iPhone feature ever: It makes Pixel 6 unusable with one hand
by Martin Filipov,  5
Google just stole the worst iPhone feature ever: It makes Pixel 6 unusable with one hand
WhatsApp update allows you to choose who can view your Last Seen status
by Doroteya Borisova,  2
WhatsApp update allows you to choose who can view your Last Seen status
Leaked Galaxy S21 FE marketing material gives us our best look yet at the phone
by Anam Hamid,  1
Leaked Galaxy S21 FE marketing material gives us our best look yet at the phone
Which company has the most polite battery popup message? (Apple is blunt!)
by Rado Minkov,  4
Which company has the most polite battery popup message? (Apple is blunt!)
Check out these exclusive AT&T Black Friday deals
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Check out these exclusive AT&T Black Friday deals
The impressive Fitbit Charge 5 is deeply discounted just in time for Black Friday
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
The impressive Fitbit Charge 5 is deeply discounted just in time for Black Friday
-$50
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless