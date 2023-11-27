Apple's exceptional Beats Studio Buds+ are on sale at an unbeatable price in one (new) colorway

hues





any Studio Buds+ model. But it's going to be much more difficult to dodge the news of one of these color options' Cyber Monday deal , which happens to be the highest ever discount offered by a US retailer as important as Amazon onStudio Buds+ model.

Beats Studio Buds+ True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, IPX4 Water Resistance, Class 1 Bluetooth, Up to 9 Hours of Uninterrupted Music Listening, 36 Hours of Combined Battery Life, Pocket-Sized Charging Case with USB-C Connector, Cosmic Silver Color $50 off (29%) $119 99 $169 95 Buy at Amazon Beats Studio Buds+ True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, IPX4 Water Resistance, Class 1 Bluetooth, Up to 9 Hours of Uninterrupted Music Listening, 36 Hours of Combined Battery Life, Pocket-Sized Charging Case with USB-C Connector, Transparent $20 off (12%) $149 95 $169 95 Buy at Amazon





For a presumably limited time only, these noise-cancelling bad boys are on sale at a cool 50 bucks under their $169.95 list price in a "cosmic silver" flavor. This is arguably not as eye-catching as the transparent version For a presumably limited time only, these noise-cancelling bad boys are on sale at a cool 50 bucks under their $169.95 list price in a "cosmic silver" flavor. This is arguably not as eye-catching as the transparent version unveiled alongside ivory and black/gold colorways back in May , but of course, what's on the inside is far more important than a prettier or uglier coat of paint.





Besides, we would never go so far as to call the metallic silver-colored Studio Buds Plus ugly or unattractive, especially if you compare them with the... boring-looking AirPods 3 or AirPods Pro 2





Compared to the slightly cheaper non-Plus Studio Buds , these decidedly premium AirPods alternatives are also undeniably sleek and powerful, promising to deliver more battery life, way clearer voice calls, significantly stronger active noise cancellation and Transparency functionality, as well as "all-day" comfort.





While we are well aware that there's no such thing as a flawless tech product, it's virtually impossible to find anything wrong with the ultra-high-end yet impressively affordable Beats Studio Buds Plus. Too bad that the transparent model is only marked down by $20 for Cyber Monday, as was the case on Black Friday.