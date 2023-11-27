Apple's exceptional Beats Studio Buds+ are on sale at an unbeatable price in one (new) colorway

Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
With so many interesting new wireless earbuds options from so many top brands debuting every few weeks or so nowadays, we're definitely not going to blame you if Apple's low-key announcement of new hues for its existing Beats Studio Buds+ a few months back flew under your radar.

But it's going to be much more difficult to dodge the news of one of these color options' Cyber Monday deal, which happens to be the highest ever discount offered by a US retailer as important as Amazon on any Studio Buds+ model.

For a presumably limited time only, these noise-cancelling bad boys are on sale at a cool 50 bucks under their $169.95 list price in a "cosmic silver" flavor. This is arguably not as eye-catching as the transparent version unveiled alongside ivory and black/gold colorways back in May, but of course, what's on the inside is far more important than a prettier or uglier coat of paint.

Besides, we would never go so far as to call the metallic silver-colored Studio Buds Plus ugly or unattractive, especially if you compare them with the... boring-looking AirPods 3 or AirPods Pro 2.

Compared to the slightly cheaper non-Plus Studio Buds, these decidedly premium AirPods alternatives are also undeniably sleek and powerful, promising to deliver more battery life, way clearer voice calls, significantly stronger active noise cancellation and Transparency functionality, as well as "all-day" comfort.

While we are well aware that there's no such thing as a flawless tech product, it's virtually impossible to find anything wrong with the ultra-high-end yet impressively affordable Beats Studio Buds Plus. Too bad that the transparent model is only marked down by $20 for Cyber Monday, as was the case on Black Friday.
