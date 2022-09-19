Apple's AirPods Pro 2 score their first discount while still on pre-order





But like the Apple Watch Series 8 and unlike the Apple Watch Ultra, Cupertino's first own-brand true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation in three years have received an unexpectedly early discount.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, MagSafe Charging Case $10 off (4%) Pre-order at Amazon





That's right, Amazon is selling the second-gen AirPods Pro at a special price before even starting to ship these bad boys, and if you hurry, the marked-down noise-cancelling "Pros" should arrive on your doorstep with little to no delay.





As you can imagine, we're not dealing with the deepest price cut in the history of Apple product launch promotions, but if you were planning on being among the first in the world to own the AirPods Pro 2 regardless of the cost, you might be happy to spend 10 bucks less than previously expected.





$10 represents less than 5 percent off the $249.99 list price of the long overdue sequel to the most popular noise-cancelling earbuds out there, which is... definitely not much but clearly better than nothing.





Nothing, of course, is what everyone from Apple itself to Best Buy and Walmart currently offer in terms of introductory discounts for the super-premium new true wireless earbuds that will need to fend off the likes of Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and Google's Pixel Buds Pro en route to another set of booming sales results.





Coincidentally (or not), those two top-notch AirPods Pro 2 alternatives scored nice discounts of their own shortly after going on sale for the first time, thus making it incredibly hard to choose the overall best wireless earbuds fitting your needs, preferences, and budget.



