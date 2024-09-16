You can now save a whopping $250 on Apple's AirPods Max... if you can live with one big compromise
If you were disappointed to see Apple leave its first own-brand over-ear headphones without a proper sequel... yet again last week, it might be time to turn that frown upside down today and finally pull the trigger on the OG AirPods Max.
That's because these bad boys are cheaper than ever after a massive new $250 Best Buy discount. The catch? You need to be okay with refurbished units. That sounds like a huge compromise, but these are not just any refurbs sold by just any retailer. They're part of Best Buy's popular Geek Squad Certified Refurbished program, which guarantees their flawless functionality and good (at the very least) cosmetic condition.
Now, I realize that there's something inherently icky about wearing pre-owned headphones, but if you give the product's customer reviews section a cursory look, you'll find quite a bunch of satisfied users praising how the deeply discounted refurbs come in "pristine condition", feeling brand-new and showing pretty much no sign of wear and tear.
Normally priced at an undeniably excessive (especially in 2024) $549.99, the 2020-released AirPods Max feel like an unusually smart buy at only three Benjamins, shining in terms of everything from their overall audio quality to their noise-cancelling skills, battery life, and perhaps more importantly, their style and all-day comfort.
Are you looking at the absolute best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones available at the time of this writing? Probably not. But a true hardcore Apple fan is unlikely to consider a Sony or Bose-made product at a comparable price.
Of course, the AirPods Max on sale here for 24 hours only come without USB-C connectivity, relying instead on Apple's good old fashioned Lightning charging standard. That shouldn't be viewed as a complete dealbreaker when taking everything else into consideration, though, including our largely positive in-depth AirPods Max review from back in the day, which is... largely true today as well. Oh, and if you hurry, you can choose from space gray, silver, sky blue, green, and pink colorways at the exact same (unprecedented) discount, which is always nice.
