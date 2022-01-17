New iPhone SE model with a larger display is coming in 2023, report says

New iPhone SE model with a larger display is coming in 2023, report says0
Before we talk about the 2023 model, though, we just have to mention what Young says about this year’s iPhone SE version in the report. Apparently, there is some chance it will be called the “iPhone SE+ 5G”. Now, if that’s not a mouthful, we are not sure what is.
iPhone SE 2024 gets pushed to 2023
Ross Young drops another information bomb in his report, saying that the iPhone SE model that was rumored to come in 2024 will actually get pushed to 2023. In other words, we might end up getting a new iPhone SE phone two years in a row.
As for now, though, we have more information on the iPhone SE 3 that is expected to come out in March this year. It is rumored to be equipped with the A15 Bionic chip (the same one found in the iPhone 13 series), improved rear sensor, and even more surely now—5G.
Next SE model is rumored to be called SE+ 5G and will have a 4.7" LCD. Previously said the next SE model, SE3, would either have a 5.7" or a 6.1" display. It is now looking like it will be 5.7". May be launched in 2023 rather than 2024.— Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) January 17, 2022
