New iPhone SE model with a larger display is coming in 2023, report says

iPhone SE 2024 gets pushed to 2023





Next SE model is rumored to be called SE+ 5G and will have a 4.7" LCD. Previously said the next SE model, SE3, would either have a 5.7" or a 6.1" display. It is now looking like it will be 5.7". May be launched in 2023 rather than 2024. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) January 17, 2022



New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

A new report has popped up from well-known and trusted display supply chain consultant Ross Young, giving us yet more information on the iPhone SE. In fact, it lets us in on a couple of tidbits about both the iPhone SE 3 that is expected to arrive this year and another one anticipated in 2023.Before we talk about the 2023 model, though, we just have to mention what Young says about this year’s iPhone SE version in the report. Apparently, there is some chance it will be called the “iPhone SE+ 5G”. Now, if that’s not a mouthful, we are not sure what is.Even though it doesn’t quite roll off your tongue, the name also suggests that the most significant improvement in the 2022 iPhone SE will be the addition of 5G connectivity. That would be a first for the lineup. The report also says that the phone will come with a 4.7-inch display, so no changes there.Ross Young drops another information bomb in his report, saying that the iPhone SE model that was rumored to come in 2024 will actually get pushed to 2023. In other words, we might end up getting a new iPhone SE phone two years in a row.The 2023 iPhone SE is described to have a 5.7” screen, which is a whole inch bigger than before. Just like the 5G connectivity, this is also a first when it comes to the SE line. The larger size is something that was also predicted by Ming-Chi Kuo, another very reliable analyst when it comes to Apple.As for now, though, we have more information on the iPhone SE 3 that is expected to come out in March this year . It is rumored to be equipped with the A15 Bionic chip (the same one found in the iPhone 13 series), improved rear sensor, and even more surely now—5G.