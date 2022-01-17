Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Apple

New iPhone SE model with a larger display is coming in 2023, report says

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
0
New iPhone SE model with a larger display is coming in 2023, report says
A new report has popped up from well-known and trusted display supply chain consultant Ross Young, giving us yet more information on the iPhone SE. In fact, it lets us in on a couple of tidbits about both the iPhone SE 3 that is expected to arrive this year and another one anticipated in 2023.

Before we talk about the 2023 model, though, we just have to mention what Young says about this year’s iPhone SE version in the report. Apparently, there is some chance it will be called the “iPhone SE+ 5G”. Now, if that’s not a mouthful, we are not sure what is.

Even though it doesn’t quite roll off your tongue, the name also suggests that the most significant improvement in the 2022 iPhone SE will be the addition of 5G connectivity. That would be a first for the lineup. The report also says that the phone will come with a 4.7-inch display, so no changes there.

iPhone SE 2024 gets pushed to 2023


Ross Young drops another information bomb in his report, saying that the iPhone SE model that was rumored to come in 2024 will actually get pushed to 2023. In other words, we might end up getting a new iPhone SE phone two years in a row.

The 2023 iPhone SE is described to have a 5.7” screen, which is a whole inch bigger than before. Just like the 5G connectivity, this is also a first when it comes to the SE line. The larger size is something that was also predicted by Ming-Chi Kuo, another very reliable analyst when it comes to Apple.

As for now, though, we have more information on the iPhone SE 3 that is expected to come out in March this year. It is rumored to be equipped with the A15 Bionic chip (the same one found in the iPhone 13 series), improved rear sensor, and even more surely now—5G.


New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Story timeline

This story is part of:

iPhone SE 3 leaks (12 updates)

Related phones

Apple iPhone SE 3 specs
Apple iPhone SE 3 specs
  • Display 4.7 inches 1334 x 750 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera) 7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS 15.x
FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

T-Mobile is spreading the Android 12 love to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
T-Mobile is spreading the Android 12 love to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G
Oppo Find X5 leak shows the phone's pristine beauty
by Preslav Kateliev,  0
Oppo Find X5 leak shows the phone's pristine beauty
Garmin Fenix 6 just got a juicy software update, especially for cyclists
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Garmin Fenix 6 just got a juicy software update, especially for cyclists
Poll: Samsung Galaxy S22 - Snapdragon vs Exynos
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Poll: Samsung Galaxy S22 - Snapdragon vs Exynos
OnePlus may be returning to its "flagship killer" past with low-cost, high-performance phones
by Preslav Mladenov,  2
OnePlus may be returning to its "flagship killer" past with low-cost, high-performance phones
A charging issue with the Powerbeats Pro leads to another lawsuit against Apple
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
A charging issue with the Powerbeats Pro leads to another lawsuit against Apple
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless