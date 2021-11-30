Notification Center

iOS Apple 5G

New report calls for Apple to introduce the third-generation iPhone SE in Q1 of 2022 with 5G support

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
New report calls for Apple to introduce the third-generation iPhone SE in Q1 of 2022 with 5G support
According to TrendForce, the third-generation iPhone SE will be introduced during the first quarter of 2022. While the device is expected to mark Apple's entry in the mid-range 5G handset market, the latest word calls for no change in design from the second-generation model that was made official on April 15th, 2020. That word came from Japan's Macotakara which cited unnamed "reliable" Chinese leakers.

If true, we can expect the iPhone SE (2022) to feature a 4.7-inch display and Touch ID. According to DigiTimes Apple will equip the phone with 5G support and the A14 Bionic chipset, the 5nm component that is found used on the iPhone 12 series. That chip contains 11.8 billion transistors. The iPhone SE (2020) is powered by the A13 Bionic and comes with a 12MP rear-facing camera and a 7MP front-facing FaceTime camera.

Apple is planning to produce 25 million to 30 million units of the iPhone SE (2022) which is tailor-made for those who prefer using a fingerprint scanner instead of facial recognition. It also allows users with a preference for smaller screens to purchase an iPhone with a more powerful and energy conserving chip inside.

This is a developing story and will be updated!

