Walmart launches yet another JBL Flip 6 promo you don't want miss
Are you searching for a compact Bluetooth speaker that can accompany you on any adventure? In that case, you shouldn't shop for boombox-sized models. Those are typically heavy, big, and uncomfortable to carry around for long. The JBL Flip 6, though, should perfectly fit your needs, as it's small and light enough to fit your backpack during hiking trips. Plus, it has an IP67 rating, making it well-equipped to handle rain and dust.
At this point, you may be wondering what's so good about this device to make it a worthwhile pick for your outdoor adventures. Aside from the compact but rugged design, the unit has great audio quality for its price. Granted, it's not a suitable option for critical listening, but it pumps out enough and mostly clear highs to entertain yourself and several friends.
As for battery life, the Flip 6 should deliver up to 12 hours of use per charge. However, during our time with it (see our JBL Flip 6 review for reference), we didn't get quite that result.
At the end of the day, the JBL Flip 6 is a pretty solid portable Bluetooth speaker. It may not be the most premium option on the model, but it delivers more than enough for its current asking price. Get it and save 28% with Walmart's tempting promo.
The best part? You can get it for less than its original $129.95 price! That's right --- the unit sports a tempting $36 discount at Walmart right now. In case you're wondering, the merchant had the same bargain last month when Amazon held its Spring Sale event, so it's definitely attractive. Even better, you won't find the same discount at Amazon and Best Buy.
Unlike some of its Bose rivals, this model doesn't pack a built-in microphone. If that's a top requirement for you, we suggest checking out the SoundLink Flex II as an alternative. That said, the JBL speaker supports Bluetooth Multipoint, allowing you to connect it to two devices simultaneously, so you never miss a beat.
