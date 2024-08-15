This limited-time Anker SOLIX F1200 power station deal at Amazon is just too good to be ignored

Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

By
Time to make your life easier, and do it without paying an arm and a leg. Amazon has just topped its best Anker SOLIX F1200 (also known as the PowerHouse 757) deal, offering it for a massive 45% off its usual price. This high-class portable power station has a 1229Wh capacity and usually costs almost $1,100, but you can now get it for under 600. We've never seen it at that price before, too!

Save $499 on the Anker SOLIX F1200

Get the Anker SOLIX F1200 at its best price on Amazon. The station is discounted by a jaw-dropping 45% for a limited time, giving you immense value for your money. To our knowledge, Best Buy and Walmart have no matching offers.
$499 off (45%)
Buy at Amazon

Save $801 on the Anker SOLIX F1200 + 100W solar panel

Do you want to ensure safe and continuous power for your camping or household needs? Consider getting the SOLIX F1200 with a 100W solar panel. You can now save 50% on this bundle, which equates to $801 in savings. That's a huge price cut we've never seen before! Act fast, the deal will only be at that price for a short while.
$801 off (50%)
Buy at Amazon

That's a huge $499 discount just waiting to be snatched up. And you can't find it at similar merchants like Best Buy and Walmart! So, if you want to make your life more carefree with a backup home power solution, now's the time to get your hands on this robust station from Anker!

By the way, this isn't the only jaw-dropping deal Amazon has to offer on the SOLIX F1200. The powerhouse is also available in a bundle with a 100W solar panel for a tad less than $800. This bundle, mind you, has an MSRP of as much as $1,600, which means you save 50% with this deal! Like the station alone, this bundle will only stay at its current price for a short while, so you don't have much time to act.


The F1200 can easily become your best companion for camping and other outdoor activities. It has an impact-resistant design and super sturdy build, which makes it perfect for off-grid use. But it's equally suitable as a home backup power solution, for it has a sufficient 1800W output to power various household appliances.

To mention a few, you can run a microwave for over 40 minutes, juice up your coffee maker for almost three hours, or run a refrigerator for a solid eight hours. Besides that, you can mow your lawn for about 40 minutes or use an electric drill for about 42 minutes with the SOLIX F1200.

The station features 13 ports, including a Cigarette Lighter socket, two USB-C ports (100W max), four USB-A, and six AC outlets. As you can see, it's quite versatile and can be used in various scenarios.

The solar generator is also made to last. It has a long-lasting capacity of up to 10 years, thanks to its LiFePO4 battery cells. You can use it daily for about a decade! Couple that with the five-year warranty and HyperFlash charging technology that returns your station from 0% to 80% in just an hour, and you've got a winner.

Is this the ideal portable power station for your needs? It may very well be, especially at its current price. If you think it has enough to satisfy your need for power, definitely take advantage of Amazon's deal. After all, you won't often get to save $499 on it (or $801 on the bundle with a solar panel).
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
