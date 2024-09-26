Subscribe to access exclusive content
The Anker Solix 521 power station is a real bargain for Prime members on Amazon

By
0comments
Deals
Anker Solix 521 power station with a turned-on light strip, placed against a blurred background in a natural setting.
Do you need a compact, long-lasting backup power source for your home or camping adventures? Amazon's got something that might tickle your fancy. We're talking about its current limited-time promo on the Anker Solix 521 portable power station. For a short while, users can save 23% on it, provided they have a Prime membership.

Save 23% on the Anker Solix 521 power station with Prime

Once again, you can save 23% on the Anker Solix 521. While not a huge price cut, the $50 in savings are still very much appreciated, especially considering the station's regular price is no more than $220. What's more, Best Buy and Walmart don't have a matching offer. The promo is Prime member-exclusive.
$50 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon

Get the Solix 521 + 100W solar panel and save $140

If you want to use your Solix 521 in off-grid environments with no worries, you might want to choose the 256Wh station + solar panel bundle. Currently, Amazon offers it with a 100W panel for $140 off the bundle's usual price. This promo is Prime member-exclusive.
$140 off (28%)
Buy at Amazon

That's a pretty cool deal, though not a unique one. Why is that? Well, we've seen the product at the same prices at Amazon before, most recently in June. At the time of writing, however, Best Buy doesn't have a similar offer and neither does Walmart.

Like most other portable power stations, the Solix 521 works with solar panels, and you can bundle the unit with a 100W solar panel for more sustainable recharging. Prime members can save on those, too, thanks to Amazon's Prime member-exclusive $140 discount. That lands the bundle under $360, which is much better than paying almost $500.

It's undoubtedly great to save on something as useful as an Anker station. But why should this 256Wh unit deserve your investment and not one of its major competitors, such as the Bluetti EB3A?

For starters, the small-sized generator supports USB-C recharging. No, that's no typo; you can actually use the provided cable to charge your station, and it only takes about 1.5 hours to juice it back to around 80%.

The 256Wh station features six ports for your weekend getaways. With a single USB-C (60W max), two USB-As, a Cigarette Lighter port and two 300W AC ports, it provides versatility and peace of mind, even in off-grid settings. With that capacity, the Solix 521 should be able to juice your smartphone over 15 times, run an air pump or a fan for over five hours, or power a heated blanket for almost two hours.

While its capacity certainly isn't sufficient to run more demanding appliances, this buddy can still become an indispensable companion for outdoor activities. The built-in strip light further improves the overall experience, providing warm light after dark.

If you're a Prime member looking for alternative, reliable power sources, the Solix 521 should be on your radar. Go ahead and get yours for 23% off or select the bundle and save 28% while you can.
26 Sep, 2024
