Pre-order the next Galaxy S21 and get a discount!

 View

Pre-order the next Galaxy S21 and get a discount!

 View
Accessories iOS Android Deals

Huge new Amazon sale offers hefty discounts on a bunch of popular Anker charging accessories

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jan 26, 2021, 3:23 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

There's never a bad time to stock up on affordable charging accessories, but if you're an Anker fan, the perfect time to snap up a robust, reliable, and versatile power bank, wireless charger, power brick, or cable at a great price is essentially once every few weeks or so.

That's how often the company's popular mobile peripherals tend to go on sale at hefty discounts on Amazon, and the latest such one-day-only promotion slashes the already reasonable list prices of more than half a dozen items by up to 36 percent.

Perhaps the most compelling product sold at a substantial markdown right now is the 3-in-1 Anker PowerWave 10 Stand, which supports up to 10W wireless charging speeds for select iPhones and Samsung Galaxy handsets while also being capable of juicing up two other devices at the same time thanks to a pair of USB-A ports with 12W total output.

That's not exactly a direct replacement for Apple's defunct AirPower or Samsung's very much alive Wireless Charger Pad Trio, but its $44.99 regular price is pretty appealing and today's 34 percent cut drops the thing into impulse buy territory.

The same goes for a duo of blazing fast wall chargers with top combined speeds of 39 and 63 watts respectively, which you can also currently purchase at around a 30 percent discount. The cheaper model normally costs $25.99 with only two USB-A ports in tow, while the pricier PowerPort Speed 5 brick would typically set you back $35.99 with, you guessed it, a grand total of five traditional charging outlets.

Obviously, Amazon and Anker have your back if you need something good and affordable to power up your "modern" USB-C smartphone or tablet as well. We're talking a 2-in-1 PowerCore Fusion III charger that can also take up power bank duties with 5,000mAh portable juice at 30 percent off list, as well as an incredibly versatile and surprisingly sleek PowerExtend capsule with one USB-C port, two USB-A connectors, and three AC outlets fetching 25 bucks less than its usual price of $69.99.

This wouldn't be an all-purpose sale without a bunch of deeply discounted cables, and whether you're interested in buying a Lightning 3-pack for your new or old iPhone or a USB-C 2-pack for a modern Android handset or iPad, you should head over to Amazon as soon as possible and look into the best ways to maximize your savings.

Last but certainly not least, the Anker PowerCore Essential 20000 PD is ideal for charging USB C and USB C-compatible devices on the fly a number of times at up to 18W speeds while costing $18 less than usual.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Expires in - 15h 42minHuge new Amazon sale offers hefty discounts on a bunch of popular Anker charging accessories
Popular stories
4 cheaper AirPods Max alternatives
Popular stories
Sony's best AirPods Max alternative gets a killer new bundle deal
Popular stories
One of Lenovo's best low-cost tablets is insanely cheap for a limited time
Popular stories
Best Samsung Galaxy Buds deals right now
Popular stories
The classic Apple Watch Series 4 is a much better deal than the brand-new SE right now

Popular stories

Popular stories
Facebook kicked Apple iPhone users out of their accounts on Friday
Popular stories
That's all folks: Samsung Galaxy Note series is no more, say two well-known insiders
Popular stories
Here's how the imminent Google Search redesign will make it easier and faster to find information
Popular stories
Huawei's founder reveals plan to beat U.S. sanctions
Popular stories
This Galaxy S21+ battery life test shows where Samsung did 'pull out all stops'
Popular stories
Motorola confirms plan to launch an affordable 5G flagship next week

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless