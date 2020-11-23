Anker Black Friday deals: chargers, power banks, speakers, home cameras and more





Anker 100W 4-Port Type-C Charging Station with Power Delivery





This charging station provides an enormous 100W of charging power - enough to charge 2 USB-C laptops and 2 smartphones at the same time. Save up to 1 hour of charging time with USB-C Power Delivery and Anker’s world-famous PowerIQ technology for USB-A.You can charge phones, tablets, laptops, and more, including the 15-inch MacBook Pro, 2018 MacBook Air, and 13-inch Dell XPS. Provides up to 100W of charging power while one device is connected to a USB-C port, or distributes output to up to 4 connected devices.





Anker PowerCore 10000 Portable Charger





Having a portable charger at hand is always a good idea. The Anker PowerCore 10000 Portable Charger is one of the smallest and lightest 10,000mAh portable chargers out there. It uses Anker’s exclusive PowerIQ and VoltageBoost combine to deliver the fastest possible charge for any device. In the box you get the Anker PowerCore 10000 portable charger, a Micro USB cable, a travel pouch, and a welcome guide.





Roav by Anker Dash Cam C2 Pro with FHD 1080p





Dash cams are getting more and more popular nowadays. Make history and record all your journeys with the Dash Cam C2 Pro. It features a cutting- edge Sony Starvis sensor and NightHawk technology that deliver superior performance - day or night. Equipped with an f2.0 wide-angle aperture lens to simultaneously view 4 lanes of traffic in crisp 1080p resolution.





Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Wireless Earbuds





The iPhone 12 series ships without a charger and without earphones as well. You can fix this by pulling the trigger on these Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Wireless Earbuds . Each earbud is equipped with two microphones and cVc 8.0 noise reduction technology. A single charge gives you a full 7 hours of listening, while the charging case extends it to 28 hours of playtime.





Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker





You can share your music with your friends with this full-bodied stereo Bluetooth Speaker featuring dual high-performance drivers. The battery life is incredible on this one! You can get a 24-hour/500-song playtime thanks to the built-in high capacity li-ion battery and Anker's industry Bluetooth 4.0 technology.





eufy by Anker, RoboVac G30





Why bother to clean the oldschool way when there's the RoboVac G30 vacuum cleaning robot? It comes equipped with Smart Dynamic Navigation 2.0 allowing cleaning across all surface. The ultra-strong 2000Pa of suction power ensures more debris is picked up across all surfaces giving you noticeably cleaner floors. You can control the robot via the smartphone app and check the Cleaning History too.



Anker Nebula Cosmos 1080p Home Entertainment Projector





When the RoboVac is done cleaning the house, it's time for some entertainment. You can't go to the cinema? No problem - make your home a cinema with this radiant 1080p, 900-ANSI-lumen projector featuring HDR10 so you can watch favorite movies, sports events, games, and more as if you were there in person.