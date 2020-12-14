These awesome Anker fast charging accessories can be yours at crazy low prices by Christmas

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





That's right, if you hurry, you can still receive an ultra-affordable power bank, wireless charger, power brick, car charger, or universally beloved cable by December 25. Of course, none of this stuff is typically very expensive, which is precisely what makes these massive discounts so appealing for bargain hunters seeking the perfect stocking stuffers for their mobile tech-loving friends and family members.



A 6ft Anker Powerline+ micro USB cord, for instance, normally costs a measly $10.99, so it's basically miraculous that Amazon has managed to find room for an extra 27 percent price cut this holiday season. The same goes for a cool trio of portable chargers currently available for anywhere between 25 and 34 percent off their already reasonable list prices.



The cheapest model is a PowerCore Slim 10000 PD with an 18-watt USB-C port, while a slightly costlier (and chunkier) PowerCore 10000 variant supports 5W The cheapest model is a PowerCore Slim 10000 PD with an 18-watt USB-C port, while a slightly costlier (and chunkier) PowerCore 10000 variant supports 5W wireless charging in addition to 12W USB-C wired charging. Last but definitely not least, the hefty Anker PowerCore II 20000 features dual USB ports with a total output of 18 watts, fetching 17 bucks less than its usual $49.99 price.



Granted, if you care more about speed than portability, there are a couple of far superior wall-hugging options up for grabs at deeply discounted prices right now, one of which stands at a towering 65W with a single USB-C port in tow. While slightly slower, the Anker Quick Charge 3.0 51.5W 5-port USB accessory blends speed with versatility at a solid 27 percent markdown, juicing up five Android handsets and/or iPhones at once.



Naturally, all of these dirt-cheap accessories are fully compatible with both Android and iOS-running devices, unlike a USB C to Lightning cable 2-pack designed specifically for Apple-made products, which you can purchase for a whopping 46 percent less than usual at the time of this writing.



