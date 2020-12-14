iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
Accessories iOS Android Deals

These awesome Anker fast charging accessories can be yours at crazy low prices by Christmas

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Dec 14, 2020, 5:27 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
These awesome Anker fast charging accessories can be yours at crazy low prices by Christmas
While it's not exactly unusual to be able to buy a multitude of popular Anker accessories at special prices on Amazon from time to time, it's certainly nice to see what we can only assume will be one final such batch of killer 24-hour deals offered before Christmas.

That's right, if you hurry, you can still receive an ultra-affordable power bank, wireless charger, power brick, car charger, or universally beloved cable by December 25. Of course, none of this stuff is typically very expensive, which is precisely what makes these massive discounts so appealing for bargain hunters seeking the perfect stocking stuffers for their mobile tech-loving friends and family members.

A 6ft Anker Powerline+ micro USB cord, for instance, normally costs a measly $10.99, so it's basically miraculous that Amazon has managed to find room for an extra 27 percent price cut this holiday season. The same goes for a cool trio of portable chargers currently available for anywhere between 25 and 34 percent off their already reasonable list prices.

The cheapest model is a PowerCore Slim 10000 PD with an 18-watt USB-C port, while a slightly costlier (and chunkier) PowerCore 10000 variant supports 5W wireless charging in addition to 12W USB-C wired charging. Last but definitely not least, the hefty Anker PowerCore II 20000 features dual USB ports with a total output of 18 watts, fetching 17 bucks less than its usual $49.99 price.

Granted, if you care more about speed than portability, there are a couple of far superior wall-hugging options up for grabs at deeply discounted prices right now, one of which stands at a towering 65W with a single USB-C port in tow. While slightly slower, the Anker Quick Charge 3.0 51.5W 5-port USB accessory blends speed with versatility at a solid 27 percent markdown, juicing up five Android handsets and/or iPhones at once.

Naturally, all of these dirt-cheap accessories are fully compatible with both Android and iOS-running devices, unlike a USB C to Lightning cable 2-pack designed specifically for Apple-made products, which you can purchase for a whopping 46 percent less than usual at the time of this writing.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
The unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is an incredible bargain for a limited time
Popular stories
Amazon has no less than seven hot new Fossil smartwatches on sale at a big discount
Popular stories
T-Mobile unveils a bunch of sweet new holiday deals on 5G Samsung and OnePlus phones
Popular stories
Best iPhone 11 deals right now
Popular stories
Apple's entry-level second-gen AirPods go back down to their Black Friday price
Popular stories
The unlocked Google Pixel 4a 5G scores its highest discount yet

Popular stories

Popular stories
Samsung store confirms Galaxy S21 5G launch date, colors, and key specs
Popular stories
Newest Samsung Galaxy S21 5G leak details storage options, new S Pen cases
Popular stories
Amazon has leaked Motorola's Moto G Stylus (2021)
Popular stories
Unreleased Galaxy S21+ 5G gets compared to iPhone 12 Pro Max in leaked video
Popular stories
T-Mobile will continue to focus on its 5G network before starting Sprint's shutdown 'in earnest'
Popular stories
Samsung's 5G Galaxy S21+ has been spotted on video for the first time

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless