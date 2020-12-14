These awesome Anker fast charging accessories can be yours at crazy low prices by Christmas
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A 6ft Anker Powerline+ micro USB cord, for instance, normally costs a measly $10.99, so it's basically miraculous that Amazon has managed to find room for an extra 27 percent price cut this holiday season. The same goes for a cool trio of portable chargers currently available for anywhere between 25 and 34 percent off their already reasonable list prices.
The cheapest model is a PowerCore Slim 10000 PD with an 18-watt USB-C port, while a slightly costlier (and chunkier) PowerCore 10000 variant supports 5W wireless charging in addition to 12W USB-C wired charging. Last but definitely not least, the hefty Anker PowerCore II 20000 features dual USB ports with a total output of 18 watts, fetching 17 bucks less than its usual $49.99 price.
Granted, if you care more about speed than portability, there are a couple of far superior wall-hugging options up for grabs at deeply discounted prices right now, one of which stands at a towering 65W with a single USB-C port in tow. While slightly slower, the Anker Quick Charge 3.0 51.5W 5-port USB accessory blends speed with versatility at a solid 27 percent markdown, juicing up five Android handsets and/or iPhones at once.
Naturally, all of these dirt-cheap accessories are fully compatible with both Android and iOS-running devices, unlike a USB C to Lightning cable 2-pack designed specifically for Apple-made products, which you can purchase for a whopping 46 percent less than usual at the time of this writing.