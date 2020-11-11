iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Amazon is holding a massive early Black Friday sale on Anker charging accessories

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Nov 11, 2020, 3:53 AM
It's not Black Friday yet (or even a regular Friday), but bargain hunters looking for an ultra-affordable charging accessory compatible with either their hot new iPhone or any type of modern Android handset may not want to waste a second as Anker is back with another batch of killer one-day-only Amazon deals on popular power banks, cables, power bricks, and wireless chargers.

While the number of items on sale right now at deeply discounted prices is actually lower than during similar promotional periods in the past, the quality of the marked-down products is undeniable, as proven by their customer reviews.

For instance, the 20000mAh Anker PowerCore Essential portable charger boasts a nearly flawless 4.8-star average from over 16,000 user ratings, and if you want to see what all that fuss is about, you can currently pay $13.48 less than the usual price of $42.97. That equates to a 31 percent discount for a massive power bank with the capacity of providing more than five full charges for something like the iPhone XS.

While this gargantuan PowerCore Essential model can also juice up two devices simultaneously, said devices will have to be connected to a pair of good old fashioned USB-A ports. The same goes for the 2-port 13000mAh PowerCore, which is available at 38 percent off its $35.99 list price at the time of this writing, whereas the even smaller (but not thinner) Anker PowerCore 10000 PD Redux actually comes with both a USB-C and USB-A port, the former of which supports up to 18W speeds, at a decent $12 markdown.

Of course, speed junkies who don't have a problem hugging a wall from time to time will be better served by something like Anker's 45W Ultra-Slim USB-C charger, available today for 25 percent off its regular price. There's also a 10ft 60W USB-C cable you might want to consider at a 35 percent discount, while those who like options and versatile charging accessories covering many different needs at once should look into the company's dirt-cheap PowerPort Strip 2 mini, as well as the significantly costlier PowerPort 5-in-1 37.5W Hub.

The former is marked down by a whopping 53 percent today only with two AC outlets and two PowerIQ-enabled USB ports delivering 24W speeds, while the latter fetches 23 bucks less than usual with a 30W USB-C output cable, a 7.5W USB-A port, three additional USB-A ports dedicated entirely to blazing fast data transfers, and an HDMI port for content streaming to an external display.

Last but definitely not least, Amazon is also selling a 10-watt Anker PowerWave wireless charging stand for iPhones and Android handsets at 30 percent off its $19.99 list price for an extremely limited time.

Expires in - 21h 34min
