Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

One UI 7 delay spells even more trouble for Samsung

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Software updates
Samsung Galaxy logo
Now that it’s pretty clear Samsung has no intention of releasing the long-awaited One UI 7 update this month, it might be the perfect time to review the pros and cons of the disappointingly late release of the update.

For those unaware, Samsung Korea confirmed earlier this week that a fourth beta of One UI 7 is going to be released very soon, and they apologized for what some would say “unacceptable” delay of the stable version.

Perhaps the only positive thing about the One UI 7 delay is that Samsung fans will have a bug-free experience, especially since the South Korean giant announced that two more beta builds are expected to be release after the fourth one this month.

Unfortunately, that’s probably the only good thing about the delay. Despite the fact that the latest reports claim Samsung is likely to release the One UI 7 update for Galaxy S24 FE on March 31, which would mean the Galaxy S24 series will get it a few weeks earlier, it appears Samsung fans are in for even more disappointment.

Source familiar with the company’s plans claim that because Samsung will release two more One UI 7 beta updates, one in March and another in April, the stable version isn’t going to be rolled out until mid- or late-April at the earliest.

The stable version of One UI 7 is rumored to arrive along with the Galaxy S25 Edge, another flagship that Samsung will release in April too. If these reports prove to be accurate, it means even worse news for Samsung fans.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to be among the first to run One UI 7 | Image credit: PhoneArena

Because of the very long delay of One UI 7, Samsung will no longer have the time to develop and release One UI 7.1 along with the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7. This means that these two foldables will be launched with One UI 7.0.1 instead.

Ironically, there’s one Samsung phone that’s going to be released on February 20, which runs One UI 7 right out of the box, the Galaxy F06. Granted, it’s the “Core” version of the user interface, it’s still baffling that Samsung was able to implement the new UI onto a very cheap phone before it could be rolled out to its much more powerful flagships.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
T-Mobile's rumored all-hands meeting next Sunday might lead to a big change
T-Mobile's rumored all-hands meeting next Sunday might lead to a big change
Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing
Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing
Google Photos no longer lets you fool anyone with your AI-generated images
Google Photos no longer lets you fool anyone with your AI-generated images
Verizon is back with another price hike
Verizon is back with another price hike

Latest News

Unsolicited romance messages could be a scam: don't fall in the trap this Valentine's Day
Unsolicited romance messages could be a scam: don't fall in the trap this Valentine's Day
The thinnest foldable yet knows you don’t want to get too close for a macro shot
The thinnest foldable yet knows you don’t want to get too close for a macro shot
WhatsApp spices up your chats with colorful new features
WhatsApp spices up your chats with colorful new features
Save up to $1,300 on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with Samsung's generous trade-in promo
Save up to $1,300 on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with Samsung's generous trade-in promo
Welcome Back TikTok! Listing for the app returns to the App Store and Play Store
Welcome Back TikTok! Listing for the app returns to the App Store and Play Store
Android 16 Beta 2 is here and it adds new features to compatible Pixel phones
Android 16 Beta 2 is here and it adds new features to compatible Pixel phones
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless