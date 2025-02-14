One UI 7 delay spells even more trouble for Samsung
Now that it’s pretty clear Samsung has no intention of releasing the long-awaited One UI 7 update this month, it might be the perfect time to review the pros and cons of the disappointingly late release of the update.
For those unaware, Samsung Korea confirmed earlier this week that a fourth beta of One UI 7 is going to be released very soon, and they apologized for what some would say “unacceptable” delay of the stable version.
Unfortunately, that’s probably the only good thing about the delay. Despite the fact that the latest reports claim Samsung is likely to release the One UI 7 update for Galaxy S24 FE on March 31, which would mean the Galaxy S24 series will get it a few weeks earlier, it appears Samsung fans are in for even more disappointment.
The stable version of One UI 7 is rumored to arrive along with the Galaxy S25 Edge, another flagship that Samsung will release in April too. If these reports prove to be accurate, it means even worse news for Samsung fans.
Because of the very long delay of One UI 7, Samsung will no longer have the time to develop and release One UI 7.1 along with the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7. This means that these two foldables will be launched with One UI 7.0.1 instead.
Ironically, there’s one Samsung phone that’s going to be released on February 20, which runs One UI 7 right out of the box, the Galaxy F06. Granted, it’s the “Core” version of the user interface, it’s still baffling that Samsung was able to implement the new UI onto a very cheap phone before it could be rolled out to its much more powerful flagships.
For those unaware, Samsung Korea confirmed earlier this week that a fourth beta of One UI 7 is going to be released very soon, and they apologized for what some would say “unacceptable” delay of the stable version.
Perhaps the only positive thing about the One UI 7 delay is that Samsung fans will have a bug-free experience, especially since the South Korean giant announced that two more beta builds are expected to be release after the fourth one this month.
Unfortunately, that’s probably the only good thing about the delay. Despite the fact that the latest reports claim Samsung is likely to release the One UI 7 update for Galaxy S24 FE on March 31, which would mean the Galaxy S24 series will get it a few weeks earlier, it appears Samsung fans are in for even more disappointment.
Source familiar with the company’s plans claim that because Samsung will release two more One UI 7 beta updates, one in March and another in April, the stable version isn’t going to be rolled out until mid- or late-April at the earliest.
The stable version of One UI 7 is rumored to arrive along with the Galaxy S25 Edge, another flagship that Samsung will release in April too. If these reports prove to be accurate, it means even worse news for Samsung fans.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to be among the first to run One UI 7 | Image credit: PhoneArena
Because of the very long delay of One UI 7, Samsung will no longer have the time to develop and release One UI 7.1 along with the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7. This means that these two foldables will be launched with One UI 7.0.1 instead.
Ironically, there’s one Samsung phone that’s going to be released on February 20, which runs One UI 7 right out of the box, the Galaxy F06. Granted, it’s the “Core” version of the user interface, it’s still baffling that Samsung was able to implement the new UI onto a very cheap phone before it could be rolled out to its much more powerful flagships.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: