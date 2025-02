One UI 7 delay spells even more trouble for Samsung

One UI 7

Because of the very long delay of One UI 7 , Samsung will no longer have the time to develop and release One UI 7 .1 along with the upcoming One UI 7 .0.1 instead.



Now that it’s pretty clear Samsung has no intention of releasing the long-awaited One UI 7 update this month, it might be the perfect time to review the pros and cons of the disappointingly late release of the update.For those unaware, Samsung Korea confirmed earlier this week that a fourth beta ofis going to be released very soon, and they apologized for what some would say “unacceptable” delay of the stable version.Perhaps the only positive thing about thedelay is that Samsung fans will have a bug-free experience, especially since the South Korean giant announced that two more beta builds are expected to be release after the fourth one this month.Unfortunately, that’s probably the only good thing about the delay. Despite the fact that the latest reports claim Samsung is likely to release theupdate for Galaxy S24 FE on March 31, which would mean the Galaxy S24 series will get it a few weeks earlier, it appears Samsung fans are in for even more disappointment.Source familiar with the company’s plans claim that because Samsung will release two morebeta updates, one in March and another in April, the stable version isn’t going to be rolled out until mid- or late-April at the earliest.The stable version ofis rumored to arrive along with the Galaxy S25 Edge , another flagship that Samsung will release in April too. If these reports prove to be accurate, it means even worse news for Samsung fans.