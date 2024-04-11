Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Android 15 might turn your screensaver into a smart home hub

By
Android Google
Android 15 might turn your screensaver into a smart home hub
Android users have many options when it comes to choosing a smart home ecosystem, but using Google's own brings a particular ease of use and control. Although, I love my Google smart home setup, my ecosystem of choice, things can sometimes get clunky. Voice controls are hit-or-miss sometimes, and digging through the Home app isn't the best time when you just need to quickly turn on the kitchen lights. Now, based on what was found with some code digging, it looks like Android 15 is about to make everything way easier.

Found by Android Authority's Mishaal Rahman, Android 15 promises to take smart home convenience a step further with a potential new feature: the "Home Controls" screensaver. While this screensaver isn't yet available in the current preview releases, digging into the code hints at its future arrival. Once live, the "Home Controls" screensaver will let you quickly access your favorite Google Home devices directly from your idle Android phone or tablet's screen. You'll find it listed alongside other screensaver options within your display settings.

Image Credit: Android Aurhority

As you can see in the screenshots above, the interface seems familiar, as it mirrors the smart home controls dashboard from Android 14. These are usually accessible through a Quick Settings tile or lock screen shortcut, conveniently displaying your favorite devices alongside the current time.

As noted by Rahman, when he went through the underlying code, he found this screensaver lies within the SystemUI app rather than the Google Home app. This suggests a broader rollout for the feature, potentially benefiting non-Pixel devices running Android 15. However, for now, it seems limited to the Google Home ecosystem. Developers of other smart home apps may need to jump in with their own screensaver solutions.

Recommended Stories
The "Home Controls" screensaver hints at a more integrated future for Android devices. Instead of just displaying a clock or photos, your idle phone or tablet could become a convenient control center for your smart home. It's a small but exciting step towards a more intuitive smart home experience within the Android environment.

Header image by James Yarema on Unsplash
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
Hot new deal makes T-Mobile's ultra-affordable 5G Home Internet service even more appealing
Hot new deal makes T-Mobile's ultra-affordable 5G Home Internet service even more appealing
T-Mobile users have "another reason to switch" after new privacy nightmare
T-Mobile users have "another reason to switch" after new privacy nightmare
Cash payment apps like Zelle and Venmo are being targeted by scammers and fraudsters
Cash payment apps like Zelle and Venmo are being targeted by scammers and fraudsters
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more

Latest News

The affordable Moto G 5G (2023) is still in the spotlight at these merchants
The affordable Moto G 5G (2023) is still in the spotlight at these merchants
The Galaxy Watch 6 touchscreen gets back to normal thanks to this update
The Galaxy Watch 6 touchscreen gets back to normal thanks to this update
New Google Search filter might let you find short videos like Reels and YouTube Shorts easier
New Google Search filter might let you find short videos like Reels and YouTube Shorts easier
The feature-packed Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar delivers solar charging without breaking the bank at Walmart
The feature-packed Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar delivers solar charging without breaking the bank at Walmart
You can once again save big on the stellar Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with LTE at Amazon
You can once again save big on the stellar Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with LTE at Amazon
Crazy but true! Apple “admits” you don’t need to upgrade to iPhone 15 (and I agree)
Crazy but true! Apple “admits” you don’t need to upgrade to iPhone 15 (and I agree)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless