Android users are quicker to upgrade than iPhone users

The Android workmark in black ink is posted against a white backdrop with three partial images of the Android bugdroid along the bottom.
According to a survey done by Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) that covered the year ending in June 2024, Android users are quicker on the upgrade trigger than iPhone users. 57% of Android users responding to the survey said that they held their last phone for less than two years compared to the 34% of iPhone users who held their previous handset for less than two years.

At the other end of the spectrum, only 21% of Android users held onto their last phone for over three years. Compare that with the 32% of iPhone users who held their previous phone for over three years. There are several reasons for this. Android handsets are available in a range of different price tiers and some of the lower-priced models aren't made with the build quality or specs that would allow them to be used for three years or longer.

In addition, with the lower-priced Android models, a user might be able to afford to upgrade to a new Android phone without waiting as long as three years. Some of these purchases might be features-driven. Android phones are made by so many different manufacturers that users might decide to switch to a different brand in order to buy a phone with new or specific capabilities that they need on their device.

Previous studies have also found that iPhones tend to retain more of their value. While Samsung and Google offer seven Android system updates for their flagship phones, about in line with Apple's iOS update policy, most Android phones lose support earlier than an iPhone does.

Graph shows the results of a survey taken by CIPR of Android and iOS users.
Survey shows that iPhone users hold on to their handsets longer than Android users. | Image credit-CIRP

Those who like to buy second-hand phones to take advantage of lower prices should be able to find an attractive range of Android phones that are fairly new. The results of the survey would indicate that Android users are trading in a large number of phones that are under two years old. They should be powered by a recently produced processor and have other specs that are not much different than what is available on current Android phones.

Apple, on the other hand, has shaken up the previously-used iPhone market this year by requiring 8GB of RAM on iPhone models that run Apple's AI initiative, Apple Intelligence. Those in the market for an older iPhone unit with AI support will have to find a one-year-old iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max in order to use Apple Intelligence once it arrives starting with iOS 18.1 (although the iOS 18.1 beta can be installed now).

The survey indicates that it might be harder to find a previously-owned iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max. If you do find one, the pricing might be high enough to make you consider the purchase of a new iPhone 16 series model since all four support Apple Intelligence.
