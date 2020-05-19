T-Mobile and Apple are the latest US customer satisfaction champs, edging out Verizon and Samsung





T-Mobile remains king, but Verizon could lay claim to the crown in 2021





It's no big secret that Magenta hit the 5G jackpot by acquiring the "Now Network", whose mid-band spectrum is expected to uniquely position "New T-Mobile" as both a nationwide speed and coverage leader, but the wireless merger of the century naturally comes with a fair share of drawbacks for the "Un-carrier" as well.









The most notable shortcoming might be Sprint's shoddy reputation and low customer satisfaction score of 66 (on a scale of 0 to 100). That's actually a small improvement over 2019's result, but it's still a staggering 10 points behind T-Mobile's stable ACSI score of 76.





Just like last year, Verizon comes second with a grand total of 74 points, but if T-Mo doesn't find a quick and convincing way to please all the users it intends to migrate from Sprint in the near future, its overall tally could definitely take a big enough hit next year so that Big Red moves into first place.





Keep in mind that Verizon is already the nation's number one major carrier when it comes to network quality (as measured by combining call quality, call reliability, network coverage, and data speed customer evaluations), while T-Mobile is tied with AT&T in second place as far as this particular chart is concerned.









Before worrying about its MNO (mobile network operator) score possibly dropping because of the Sprint merger, T-Mobile can't be happy with the 2020 performance of its flagship prepaid brand. Metro is ranked behind newcomer Xfinity Mobile, as well as Cricket Wireless and Virgin Mobile in the full-service MVNO (mobile virtual network operators) hierarchy this year, with a 74-point tally, after tying Virgin for second place behind only Cricket in 2019.





Finally, Consumer Cellular is not just the year's customer satisfaction champion in the "value MVNO" category, but also the highest overall scorer in the latest ACSI report, despite actually slipping a couple of points compared to its 2019 total of 85.

Apple trumps Samsung, but the Galaxy Note 9 is still America's favorite smartphone













Perhaps unsurprisingly, 19 out of the top 20 devices are manufactured by Samsung and Apple, with the mid-range LG Stylo 5 the sole intruder in the 18th spot, barely edging out the likes of the iPhone 7, Galaxy J7, and Galaxy S7





After pulling even with Apple last year, Samsung is now one point behind the lone market leader for US customer satisfaction despite the fact the iPhone 11 lineup is perhaps not as well-liked as you'd expect. For instance, people are slightly more pleased with the Galaxy S9 than the "regular" iPhone 11 variant, while the 11 Pro is ranked behind the Galaxy S8 and... iPhone 6s





Interestingly, LG is inching closer to Samsung overall, with 79 points, while Motorola is sinking to a score of 77 after making 2019's podium.



