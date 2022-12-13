Save on Galaxy S22, Plus & Ultra

Amazon's sweet new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra discounts land just in time for Christmas

Deals
Amazon's sweet new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra discounts land just in time for Christmas
Let's face it, the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022 deals (with no strings attached) on quite possibly the best Android phone money can buy right now are probably not coming back anytime soon. We know it, you know it, Samsung knows it, and Amazon definitely knows it, currently selling the unlocked Galaxy S22 Ultra at higher prices than two or three weeks ago.

But these newly reduced prices are themselves pretty appealing when you consider how little time you have left to complete your Christmas shopping and how much more dough the handset's manufacturer charges without an "eligible" device trade-in.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, Multiple Colors, S Pen Included
$250 off (21%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, Burgundy, S Pen Included
$296 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, Green, S Pen Included
$263 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

In case you're wondering, yes, Amazon can still commit to pre-Christmas delivery (if you hurry) regardless of your chromatic preference and what storage configuration you're more inclined to go with. While all colors are available for a cool 250 bucks less than usual as far as the entry-level 128GB variant is concerned, digital hoarders may want to opt for a Burgundy-coated 256 gig model at a heftier 284 bucks under its $1,299.99 list price.

There's obviously absolutely no telling how long that deeply discounted price tag will stick, but our guess is a couple of days at best. The same goes for the $263 or so markdown available at the time of this writing on a 256GB S22 Ultra in a green hue, and it pretty much goes without saying that you need to especially hurry if you want to receive any of these models by December 24.

As Samsung's latest (non-foldable) crown jewel, this 6.8-inch screamer essentially leaves all of its direct competition in the dust as far as screen size, screen performance, overall performance, software support, and mobile productivity go. Unlike the Z Fold 4, the Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with a built-in S Pen at no extra cost, and this bad boy's battery life and photography skills are also otherworldly (although perhaps not completely unrivaled).

