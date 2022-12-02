People are wasting no time buying the heavily discounted Galaxy S22 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is hands down one of the best phones of 2022 but its price is too steep for most people. A new Amazon deal has knocked a record $335 off the price of the 256GB model and it's flying off the digital shelves fast.





The S22 Ultra has a glorious 6.8 inches screen with a buttery smooth refresh rate of 120Hz. It's powered by the blazing-fast Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip which ensures a lag-free performance.





It has a sleek design and features an armor aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass Victus Plus rear, which makes it durable.





The phone has an unparalleled quad-camera camera system with a bonkers 108MP main camera and a periscope zoom unit for impressive zoom performance. Low-light performance is also stellar.





Galaxy S22 Ultra 256GB 6.8 inches 120Hz screen | S Pen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 | 108MP main camera | Periscope zoom | 5,000mAh battery $335 off (26%) Buy at Amazon





It has a 5,000mAh battery to ensure it doesn't die on you mid-day and supports 45W fast charging, so it won't take a long time to charge. The icing on the cake is S Pen compatibility and there is even a slot for storing the stylus. The inclusion of the S Pen makes the S22 Ultra a great option for creative and productive people.





Though the Galaxy S22 Ultra is undeniably an awesome phone, especially if you are team Android, it's very pricey, but thanks to our trusty friend Amazon, we don't have to worry about paying the full price. The 256GB model which usually costs $1,299.99, can be yours for $964.50, after an unbelievably high discount of $335. We are seeing stock deplete right in front of our eyes, which is all the more proof that this is a great deal and must not be missed. There are also no strings attached, so you don't have to worry about trading in a phone or dancing to any carrier tune.





The Galaxy S22 Ultra will get five years of security support, so this device will be good for years to come.