Amazon has Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 on sale at crazy low prices in renewed condition

That's because the Galaxy Note 9 is ultra-affordable at the time of this writing in "renewed" condition, and technically, the new deals are not 100 percent Amazon's "doing." On the bright side, your orders will be fulfilled by Amazon, and all devices on sale here are backed by the tech titan's 90-day renewed guarantee, having been inspected by "Amazon-qualified" suppliers and certified to "work and look like new" before ending up in the hands of generally reliable third-party sellers.



The cheapest flavor is coated in "Lavender Purple" and sold by FiestaRenew, a vendor with a 92 percent positive review average based on almost 250 user ratings in the last 12 months, at a price of well below 400 bucks. You can also get Midnight Black and Ocean Blue models with 128 gigs of internal storage space at decent prices from a couple of top-rated sellers called Alphacom and Edge Cellular, while the Silver hue doesn't feel quite as compelling at nearly $450.



Digital hoarders will also be happy to hear 512GB variants in Ocean Blue Lavender Purple , and Midnight Black colors are pretty affordable right now in renewed condition from RUSS Cellular and Certified Gadgets, another two trustworthy vendors that however don't seem to have a lot of inventory on hand. If you find any of these deals compelling therefore, you may want to hurry and snatch the beautiful, powerful, dual rear camera-sporting, and big battery-packing Galaxy Note 9 in time for Christmas.





It may seem absurd to pay a whopping 900 bucks and up for a one year-old smartphone, but then again, the Galaxy Note 9 is not just any 2018 handset. Still, as Samsung offered massive discount after discount on the newer and obviously faster Note 10 and Note 10+ , killer deals on probably the best Android device released last year started to feel inevitable.