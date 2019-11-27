Stranger Black Friday: The Galaxy Note 10 is cheaper than the old Note 9 at Samsung
Samsung's Black Friday 2019 deals have been in full swing since last week, so we already know that the company lets us save serious money on all its recent high-end smartphones. For example, you can now buy an unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 10 for $749.99 instead of $949.99, or for as low as $409.99 if you trade in an eligible phone.
See the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 9 here at Samsung
Are there any sane reasons why anyone would purchase a Note 9 instead of a Note 10 and spend $20 more in the process? Well, maybe, if someone really needs a 3.5 mm audio jack and/or a microSD card slot (both are present on the Note 9, but not on the Note 10). Overall, though, given their current prices, the Galaxy Note 10 is a better choice than the old Note 9, as it's more powerful and offers almost the same screen size in a more compact body.
P.S.: You can buy a Samsung Galaxy Note 9 for as low as $330 from eBay, albeit not brand-new and not unlocked.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):