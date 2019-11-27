Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Stranger Black Friday: The Galaxy Note 10 is cheaper than the old Note 9 at Samsung

Florin Troaca by Florin Troaca   /  Nov 27, 2019, 12:02 PM
Stranger Black Friday: The Galaxy Note 10 is cheaper than the old Note 9 at Samsung
Samsung's Black Friday 2019 deals have been in full swing since last week, so we already know that the company lets us save serious money on all its recent high-end smartphones. For example, you can now buy an unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 10 for $749.99 instead of $949.99, or for as low as $409.99 if you trade in an eligible phone.    

Since the Note 10 costs $749.99 with no strings attached, you may be thinking that the old Galaxy Note 9 (released back in August 2018) is now even cheaper. Strangely, that's not the case, as Samsung is currently asking $769.99 for an unlocked Note 9 - this price is, interestingly, valid for both the 128 GB and 512 GB variants of the phone. Adding more weirdness to the situation is the fact that the discounted Note 10 even comes with free Galaxy Buds wireless earphones (normally priced at $129.99). Granted, you're getting earphones with the Note 9, too, but these are wired ones that aren't as valuable as the Galaxy Buds.

See the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 9 here at Samsung


Are there any sane reasons why anyone would purchase a Note 9 instead of a Note 10 and spend $20 more in the process? Well, maybe, if someone really needs a 3.5 mm audio jack and/or a microSD card slot (both are present on the Note 9, but not on the Note 10). Overall, though, given their current prices, the Galaxy Note 10 is a better choice than the old Note 9, as it's more powerful and offers almost the same screen size in a more compact body.

P.S.: You can buy a Samsung Galaxy Note 9 for as low as $330 from eBay, albeit not brand-new and not unlocked.

$749.99 Samsung Galaxy Note 10 on Amazon
$874.99 Samsung Galaxy Note 9 on Amazon

Related phones

Galaxy Note 10
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 OS: Android 9.0 Pie View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.1
 Read Full Review
  • Display 6.3" 1080 x 2280 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP / 10 MP front
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, Octa-core, 2840 MHz
  • Storage 256 GB
  • Battery 3500 mAh
Galaxy Note 9
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 OS: Android 9.0 Pie, 8.1 Oreo View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.4
 Based on 18 Reviews
  • Display 6.4" 1440 x 2960 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP / 8 MP front
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, Octa-core, 2800 MHz
  • Storage 128 GB + microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh(29h 3G talk time)

