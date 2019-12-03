Amazon's '12 Days of Deals' kick off with generous Galaxy Note 9 discounts







Available in Lavender Purple, Midnight Black, and Ocean Blue paint jobs, the Galaxy Note 9 on sale on Amazon today only is naturally brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged, as well as compatible with all major (and minor) US wireless service providers, from AT&T and T-Mobile to Sprint and Verizon.



Interestingly, you can get a 512GB variant at an even heftier $411 discount in the same three snazzy color options without Amazon listing an expiration date for that particular deal. That might be because Samsung is also selling the digital hoarding-friendly Note 9 configuration at $350 off its regular price, which still means you can save an additional 60 bucks or so by shopping on Amazon.



While obviously nowhere near as powerful as this year's Note 10 and Note 10 Plus , the fall 2018-released Galaxy Note 9 is also no pushover, packing a blazing fast Snapdragon 845 processor, a hefty 4,000mAh battery, and your choice of 6GB RAM (in combination with 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room) or 8 gigs of memory (as far as the 512GB storage variant is concerned). Let's not forget the Note 9 comes with both a microSD card slot and headphone jack too, not to mention a beautiful 6.4-inch AMOLED display with no distracting hole punch or notch.