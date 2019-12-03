Click here for the best deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Samsung Android Deals

Amazon's '12 Days of Deals' kick off with generous Galaxy Note 9 discounts

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Dec 03, 2019, 5:18 AM
Amazon's '12 Days of Deals' kick off with generous Galaxy Note 9 discounts
Amazon is not quite done with the cool holiday deals on popular mobile devices, following up those extensive Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales with an aptly named "12 Days of Deals" promotion. Today marks the first day of the e-commerce giant's rest of the holiday shopping season, and by far the best 24-hour-only deal for high-end smartphone enthusiasts slashes the price of an entry-level Galaxy Note 9 configuration by no less than 350 bucks.

We're obviously talking about a factory unlocked version of Samsung's S Pen-wielding powerhouse from last year equipped with 128 gigs of internal storage space and backed by a standard US warranty. This same exact model continues to be sold for an extra $250 on its manufacturer's official US website, while retailers like Best Buy no longer carry the 128GB unlocked Note 9 for some reason.

Available in Lavender Purple, Midnight Black, and Ocean Blue paint jobs, the Galaxy Note 9 on sale on Amazon today only is naturally brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged, as well as compatible with all major (and minor) US wireless service providers, from AT&T and T-Mobile to Sprint and Verizon.

Interestingly, you can get a 512GB variant at an even heftier $411 discount in the same three snazzy color options without Amazon listing an expiration date for that particular deal. That might be because Samsung is also selling the digital hoarding-friendly Note 9 configuration at $350 off its regular price, which still means you can save an additional 60 bucks or so by shopping on Amazon.

While obviously nowhere near as powerful as this year's Note 10 and Note 10 Plus, the fall 2018-released Galaxy Note 9 is also no pushover, packing a blazing fast Snapdragon 845 processor, a hefty 4,000mAh battery, and your choice of 6GB RAM (in combination with 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room) or 8 gigs of memory (as far as the 512GB storage variant is concerned). Let's not forget the Note 9 comes with both a microSD card slot and headphone jack too, not to mention a beautiful 6.4-inch AMOLED display with no distracting hole punch or notch.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

1 Comment

ChristianNeville
Reply

1. ChristianNeville

Posts: 4; Member since: 8 min ago

Start earning today from $600 to $754 easily by working online from home. Last month i have generate and received $19663 from this job by giving this only maximum 2 hours a day of my life. Easiest job in the world and earning from this job are just awesome. Everybody can now get this job and start earning cash online right now by just follow instructions click on this link and visit tabs( Home, Media, Tech ) for more details thanks...Go to this SITE for more INFO just copy and paste...............www.Fox120.com

posted on 6 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Latest deals

-$350
amazon-deal-samsung-galaxy-note-9-unlocked
Expires in - 20h 32minAmazon's '12 Days of Deals' kick off with generous Galaxy Note 9 discounts
-$350
samsung-deal-free-galaxy-a50-note-10-s10-plus
Expires in - 2w 18hSamsung stays in a giving mood by bundling the Note 10, Note 10+, and S10+ with a free Galaxy A50
-$400
Microsoft-has-a-great-deal-on-the-Samsung-Galaxy-Note-10-Plus
Microsoft has a great deal on the unlocked U.S. Samsung Galaxy Note 10+
-$140
apple-2019-ipad-air-b-h-photo-video-deal
Apple's 2019 iPad Air is on sale at B&H at a huge discount in an LTE-enabled variant
-30%
anker-30w-gan-charger-amazon-The-perfect-travel-charger-is-just-23-with-this-Cyber-Monday-deal
The perfect travel charger is just $23 with this Cyber Monday deal
Cyber-Monday-deal-brings-Samsung-Galaxy-Watch-Active-down-to-a-measly-102-with-90-day-warranty
Cyber Monday deal brings Samsung Galaxy Watch Active down to a measly $102 with 90-day warranty

Popular stories

samsung-android-10-update-schedule-galaxy-s10-note-10-note-9-more
Samsung reveals official Android 10 update schedule for Galaxy S10, Note 10, Note 9, and many more
State-attorneys-general-call-T-Mobile-Sprint-merger-illegsl
Court filing by 13 state attorneys general calls T-Mobile-Sprint merger "illegal"
Over-100-million-Americans-had-their-personal-data-exposed-in-major-text-data-breach
Over 100 million Americans had their personal data exposed in major text data breach
Samsung-Galaxy-S11-Plus-design-renders-leak
The Samsung Galaxy S11+ looks ridiculous in these leaked renders
One-million-mobile-device-users-are-installing-Disney-Plus-every-day
After two weeks it is clear: Disney+ is a real threat to Netflix
iPhone-11-iPhone-11-Pro-iPhone-11-Pro-Max-Black-Friday-deals-discounts-offers
The best Black Friday iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max deals
Apple-iPhone-12-Pro-Samsung-display
Apple's mysterious 5.4" iPhone 12 Pro will have a top-shelf Samsung display
Galaxy-S11s-refined-Premium-Hole-Infinity-design-leaks
Galaxy S11's refined Premium Hole Infinity design leaks

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.