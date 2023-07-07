Check out Amazon's sweet Prime Day 2023 deals on the diminutive Echo Dot and 'full-sized' Echo
Have you had your fill of discounted Amazon devices with built-in Alexa skills for the summer already? That's too bad, because the Prime Day 2023 festival hasn't even officially kicked off yet, and in addition to the Echo Pop, Echo Studio, Echo Show 10, Echo Show 15, Fire HD 8, Fire TV Stick 4K, and Fire TV Stick 4K Max we told you about these last few days, several other interesting products are up for grabs at special prices for Prime members only right now.
No list of top Prime Day smart speaker deals could ever be complete without Amazon's "standard" Echo and the compact Echo Dot, for instance, and although we're not going to claim we can see the future, the odds of the e-commerce giant further improving its latest promotions on these devices as early as next week are... slim at best.
That means there's absolutely no reason to wait another second before ordering the 2020-released Echo (4th Gen) with a bundled smart bulb at a massive total discount of 60 bucks from a regular combined price of $115. This is obviously nowhere near as powerful as the Echo Studio, packing however a more than respectable 3-inch woofer and dual front-firing 0.8-inch tweeters for "rich and detailed" sound, as well as handy smart home hub capabilities.
The 2022-released Echo Dot (5th Gen), meanwhile, is far humbler... and cheaper, normally costing $49.99 by itself but currently setting you back a very solid $41.99 below a combined list price of $64.98 alongside a Sengled Bluetooth color bulb of its own.
The Echo Dot weirdly rivals the all-new Echo Pop, with both ultra-affordable Alexa-enabled smart speakers delivering surprisingly good sound for their small size and crazy low price points and the biggest difference obviously being the external design.
If you dig the spherical shape of the Dot more than the semi-spherical Pop look and want an extra touch of functionality, the fifth-gen Amazon Echo Dot with Clock can also be yours at the time of this writing at an extraordinary 60 percent discount from a $74.98 list price with, you guessed it, a bundled color smart bulb.
