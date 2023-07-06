Amazon's powerful Echo Studio smart speaker drops to a killer Prime Day 2023 price (with freebies)





The hot new Echo Pop is far from alone in its mission to put Alexa in your house without breaking the bank right now, and of course, Amazon's most powerful, loudest, and costliest smart speaker (without a screen) couldn't have possibly missed this early discount party.

Echo Studio Smart Speaker with Alexa Assistance, Dolby Atmos, Lossless High-Res Technology, Spatial Audio Processing, 30mm Tweeter, 5.3-Inch Woofer, Three 2-Inch Mid-Range Speakers, Built-in Smart Home Hub Functionality, Charcoal and Glacier Colors, Device Only, Prime Membership Required $45 off (23%) Buy at Amazon Echo Studio Smart Speaker with Alexa Assistance, Dolby Atmos, Lossless High-Res Technology, Spatial Audio Processing, 30mm Tweeter, 5.3-Inch Woofer, Three 2-Inch Mid-Range Speakers, Built-in Smart Home Hub Functionality, Charcoal and Glacier Colors, Sengled Bluetooth Color Smart Bulb Included, Prime Membership Required $60 off (28%) Gift Buy at Amazon Echo Studio Smart Speaker with Alexa Assistance, Dolby Atmos, Lossless High-Res Technology, Spatial Audio Processing, 30mm Tweeter, 5.3-Inch Woofer, Three 2-Inch Mid-Range Speakers, Built-in Smart Home Hub Functionality, Charcoal and Glacier Colors, Four Months of Amazon Music Unlimited Included (New Subscribers Only), Prime Membership Required $89 off (36%) Gift Buy at Amazon





Because the Echo Studio has been available at a significantly lower $199.99 price than Apple's HomePod and HomePod 2 straight off the bat, its Prime Day 2023 markdown is likely to sound fairly modest to many bargain hunters' ears, at only 23 percent. After all, the younger aforementioned Pop is already on sale at an incredible 55 percent less than usual.





But saving 45 bucks on such a sophisticated device with everything from Dolby Atmos to spatial audio processing technology on deck and a grand total of five built-in speakers delivering "room-filling" sound with powerful bass, dynamic midrange, and crisp highs is certainly nothing to sneeze at, especially when it eclipses that already very cool recent $40 discount (with no Prime membership requirement).





You can opt for a "charcoal" (aka black) or "glacier" (aka white) version of this bad boy at the exact same record low price ( with an Amazon Prime subscription) at the time of this writing, and even better, you can also add a complimentary Sengled Bluetooth color smart bulb to bump up your savings to $59.99. Alternatively, the discounted Echo Studio can be bundled with a free 4-month Amazon Music Unlimited subscription, although that particular offer is predictably available for new users of the Spotify-rivaling streaming service only.





We really can't think of a reason why a smart speaker enthusiast would ever snub such a solid deal on a super-high-end product like this... unless, of course, you need a touchscreen on your voice-controlled speaker as well... or still can't afford the Echo Studio and would rather pick up something like the "regular" Echo or diminutive Echo Pop instead.