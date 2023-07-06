Amazon's biggest and baddest Echo Show smart displays are now on sale at their Prime Day prices





These are often sold at special prices at the same time as their non-Show "cousins", and of course, one such time is Prime Day every summer. While Amazon's big 2023 festival for Prime members hasn't technically kicked off yet, this year's best Prime Day smart speaker deals are (probably) all here already, giving bargain hunters plenty of time to think and... sell various organs to procure the necessary money to buy as many discounted gadgets as possible.

Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) Smart Display with Alexa, 10.1-Inch Touchscreen with 1280 x 800 Pixel Resolution, Premium Directional Sound, 13MP Camera with Auto-framing and Motion Technology, Built-in Zigbee Smart Home Hub, Charcoal and Glacier White Color Options, Prime Membership Required $87 off (35%) Buy at Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) Smart Display with Alexa, 10.1-Inch Touchscreen with 1280 x 800 Pixel Resolution, Premium Directional Sound, 13MP Camera with Auto-framing and Motion Technology, Built-in Zigbee Smart Home Hub, Charcoal and Glacier White Color Options, Ring A19 Smart LED Bulb Included, Prime Membership Required $102 off (38%) Buy at Amazon Echo Show 15 Smart Display with Alexa, Wall Mountable, 15.6-Inch Touchscreen with 1920 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, Built-in Fire TV, 5MP Camera, Two 1.6-Inch Speakers, Alexa Voice Remote Included, Prime Membership Required $98 off (35%) Buy at Amazon





that much. Specifically, Amazon's largest smart displays are normally available for $249.99 and $279.98 respectively, with the e-commerce giant's early Prime Day 2023 promotions slashing both those price tags by a hearty 35 percent with no strings attached... apart from the obvious. We're obviously kidding, as the Echo Show 10 and Echo Show 15 are indeed costlier than something like the diminutive Echo Pop, but not by





While the gargantuan Echo Show 15 comes bundled with a nice and handy Alexa voice remote as standard, the slightly smaller and more powerful Echo Show 10 can currently be purchased (also by Prime subscribers only) alongside an always useful Ring A19 smart LED bulb at no extra charge, thus bumping up your savings from 87 bucks to a grand total of $101.99.





The differences between these two 2021-released smart displays are frankly fascinating, with the Echo Show 10 essentially slapping an HD touchscreen on top of a high-end speaker with a 3-inch woofer and a pair of 1-inch tweeters promising to deliver "premium, directional" sound and the Echo Show 15 sacrificing audio performance (a little) in favor of a... tidier design and higher-quality panel.





The camera is also not the same on both devices, with the smaller model offering more megapixels and auto-framing technology, and on top of everything, the Echo Show 10 is the only one of the two to feature built-in Zigbee smart home hub capabilities as well. But did we mention just how large and sharp the Echo Show 15 is and how it can be mounted on your kitchen's wall to play movies, TV shows, and video recipes?





Yup, we know, it's not easy to choose, which is why you could always buy them both and use one in the kitchen and one in the living room. Problem solved!

Do you like smart speakers that come with built-in touchscreens for maximum versatility around the house? Amazon has you covered, just as it does "regular" smart speaker fans, selling a bunch of different Echo Show models that can be extremely helpful in the kitchen, as well as in your bedroom or living room.