Prime Day 2023 is here for Amazon's reasonably feature-packed Fire HD 8 (2022) tablet
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Hot on the heels of the Fire HD 10, which scored a huge pre-Prime Day discount in a 64GB storage variant only last week, the middle child of Amazon's affordable Android-based tablet family is today dropping to record low prices... with a predictable "catch."
Yes, you do need an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of these early Prime Day 2023 deals on both the 32 and 64 gig Fire HD 8 in its 2022 edition. Although early, the offers are all but guaranteed to go unchanged next week, when the summer sales event is technically scheduled to kick off in earnest.
Because the Fire HD 8 is without a doubt one of the greatest budget tablets around, we can also totally see these top our list of the very best Prime Day tablet promotions once all the discounts come in on July 11 and 12. After all, you're looking at shaving a whopping 45 percent off the already fairly reasonable $99.99 regular price of the decently feature-packed 8-inch mid-ranger in an entry-level 32GB storage configuration, with the same $45 discount translating to a similarly generous 35 percent slashed from the $129.99 MSRP of a 64GB model.
Seeing as how these happen to be the exact same deals offered by Amazon a couple of times during the holiday shopping season at the end of last year, the e-commerce giant probably could have shown its Prime subscribers at least a little more generosity now.
Still, it's hard to argue with such a dirt-cheap slate supporting hands-free Alexa assistance while sporting a high-definition screen, as well as a faster processor and slightly better battery life compared to its 2020-released predecessor.
The cameras, of course, are... not great, and the same goes for the decidedly modest (even by current mid-end standards) 2GB RAM count and always inconvenient lack of Google Play access. But hey, you can't have it all at a little over 50 bucks...
Things that are NOT allowed: