Amazon pricing error sees Google's Fitbit Sense 2 drop below $100 (!!!)





Unveiled just a little over two months ago and unfortunately largely forgotten shortly thereafter as the Pixel Watch, Apple Watch Series 8, and Apple Watch Ultra seized the spotlight, this Google -made bad boy is on sale at a simply unbelievable $220 discount at the time of this writing.

Fitbit Sense 2 Advanced Health and Fitness Smartwatch with Stress Management, Sleep Tracking, ECG, Heart Rate Sensor, GPS, Shadow Grey/Graphite $220 off (73%) Buy at Amazon





Like its predecessor, the Fitbit Sense 2 was initially priced at three Benjamins, which means you're currently looking at saving 73 percent. This kind of deal obviously never happens so quickly after the official introduction of a decidedly feature-packed smartwatch with both Android and iOS support, and in fact, it never happens period.





Not two months after launch, not two years after launch, not 12 years after launch, which leads us to assume we're not actually looking at a deal here, but rather an Amazon pricing mistake.

Fitbit Sense 2 Advanced Health and Fitness Smartwatch with Stress Management, Sleep Tracking, ECG, Heart Rate Sensor, GPS, Blue Mist/Pale Gold $100 off (33%) Buy at Amazon Fitbit Sense 2 Advanced Health and Fitness Smartwatch with Stress Management, Sleep Tracking, ECG, Heart Rate Sensor, GPS, Lunar White/Platinum $100 off (33%) Buy at Amazon





The good news is there's a very good chance the e-commerce giant will fulfil your order at the "wrong" price if you hurry and buy the Fitbit Sense 2 in a nice Shadow Grey/Graphite color combination. The Blue Mist/Pale Gold and Lunar White/Platinum versions are themselves marked down by a more than decent $100 from a $299.95 list price, which was most likely what Amazon had in the pipeline as an early Black Friday promotion across the board.



