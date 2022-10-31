Amazon pricing error sees Google's Fitbit Sense 2 drop below $100 (!!!)
If you thought the first-gen Fitbit Sense dropped to an irresistible price a few days ago, fetching as little as 140 bucks with a comparable list of features to the hot new Google Pixel Watch, wait until you see how cheap you can get the Sense 2 in a Shadow Grey/Graphite flavor.
Unveiled just a little over two months ago and unfortunately largely forgotten shortly thereafter as the Pixel Watch, Apple Watch Series 8, and Apple Watch Ultra seized the spotlight, this Google-made bad boy is on sale at a simply unbelievable $220 discount at the time of this writing.
Like its predecessor, the Fitbit Sense 2 was initially priced at three Benjamins, which means you're currently looking at saving 73 percent. This kind of deal obviously never happens so quickly after the official introduction of a decidedly feature-packed smartwatch with both Android and iOS support, and in fact, it never happens period.
Not two months after launch, not two years after launch, not 12 years after launch, which leads us to assume we're not actually looking at a deal here, but rather an Amazon pricing mistake.
The good news is there's a very good chance the e-commerce giant will fulfil your order at the "wrong" price if you hurry and buy the Fitbit Sense 2 in a nice Shadow Grey/Graphite color combination. The Blue Mist/Pale Gold and Lunar White/Platinum versions are themselves marked down by a more than decent $100 from a $299.95 list price, which was most likely what Amazon had in the pipeline as an early Black Friday promotion across the board.
Even though it's probably not the all-around best smartwatch money can buy this holiday season, mostly packing the same sensors, health monitoring tools, and features as the two year-old Sense, the refined design and stellar battery life undeniably make the Fitbit Sense 2 an incredible bargain... if you hurry and a solid value proposition if you don't. Keep in mind that Amazon will almost certainly fix its pricing error as soon as it finds out about it, so if you're lucky to discover it first, you should definitely pull the trigger without a second of delay.
