Still looking for some ultra-affordable earbuds? Try out the noise-cancelling Echo Buds at 71% off!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
If a new Amazon deal on the e-commerce giant's in-house Echo Buds sounds oddly familiar, we should probably start off by highlighting that the wireless earbuds we're going to talk about today are not the same as the ones recommended for a purchase at a 50 percent discount earlier this week.
Curiously enough, this particular version of the Alexa-enabled Echo Buds is both older and better than the other one, which is why it's typically also considerably costlier, at $119.99 and up. Of course, these noise-cancelling puppies haven't been worth 120 bucks in a long time, frequently scoring discounts of $55, $65, and $75 over the last couple of years after originally seeing daylight all the way back in 2021.
Believe it or not, you can now slash a monumental $85 off that aforementioned list price with a wired charging case bundled in and no special requirements. This seemingly unbeatable offer is technically not completely unprecedented, but unlike a few months ago, it allows anyone to get some of the best budget earbuds around at the lowest possible price irrespective of their Prime membership status.
Even though I don't have a crystal ball in my possession at the time of this writing, I'm ready to bet the farm (which I also don't own) on seeing this exact same deal go exclusive for Amazon Prime subscribers next week.
In other words, now is almost definitely the time to pull the trigger with no strings attached and no hoops to jump through, and the same clearly goes for the second-gen Echo Buds iteration of 2021 sold alongside a fancier wireless charging case.
That model currently goes for $95 below a $139.99 list price, equating to a slightly humbler 68 percent discount than the 71 percent reduced from the regular price of the 2021-released Echo Buds with a basic wired charging case.
Recommended Stories
Both models pack the key active noise cancellation feature that the dirt-cheap Echo Buds (2023) lack, as well as "premium" speaker drivers for top-notch sound, three microphones (per bud) for crystal clear calls and hands-free Alexa access, IPX4 water resistance, and up to 6.5 hours of uninterrupted listening time. What more could you possibly want at these unbelievably low prices?
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: