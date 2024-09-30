Amazon's half-off Echo Buds (2023) are among the best low-cost earbuds available today





Released as a curious downgrade over their 2021 forerunners with no active noise cancellation and a starting price of only $49.99, these simple but effective Alexa-powered earbuds can be had at the time of this writing at a huge 50 percent discount in both black and "glacier white" colorways.

You don't need an Amazon Prime membership or anything else of that sort to save 25 bucks, which might prove to be the key difference between this hot new promotion and a Prime Big Deal Days offer next week that's likely to add an important restriction and unlikely to further lower your expenses ahead of the fast-approaching holiday shopping season.





It may seem early, but the latest Echo Buds incarnation could well be the ideal stocking stuffer this Christmas for everyone from your teenage nephew to your hip uncle. The built-in Alexa support, customizable tap controls, multipoint pairing functionality, and up to 20 hours of battery life almost make up for the absence of noise-cancelling skills, while those 12mm drivers certainly sound powerful enough to deliver respectable overall audio quality... at a massively discounted price.





Let's be honest, very few of the best budget wireless earbuds around come with active noise cancellation technology or better drivers, and those that do offer superior features (at least on paper) are generally considerably costlier than the Echo Buds (2023) right now.





Those 20 hours of endurance, of course, are made possible by a bundled charging case, but even when not taking that into consideration, the battery life is pretty respectable (at the very least), at around six hours of uninterrupted listening time. The word "respectable" best describes the IPX2 water resistance and two built-in microphones of the Echo Buds as well, which makes the deal all in all... much more than respectable.