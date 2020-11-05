Almost all of Amazon's Fire tablets are on sale at huge discounts ahead of Black Friday
Curiously enough, the entry-level Fire 7 is still available at its list price, which means the larger and significantly better Fire HD 8 costs a measly 5 bucks more at the time of this writing in a 32GB storage configuration after a $35 cut. The same discount applies to a 64 gig variant normally priced at $119.99, as well as the Fire HD 8 Plus in both 32 and 64GB configurations.
In case you're wondering, all that the Plus has going on and the standard Fire HD 8 doesn't is an additional gig of RAM on top of the base 2GB memory count. Also, wireless charging support. Otherwise, these two slates are one and the same, sharing an 8-inch screen with a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels, a quad-core 2.0 GHz processor, up to 12 hours of battery life, a USB-C port, and a pair of 2MP front and rear-facing cameras.
The Fire HD 10 is obviously larger, but also sharper and more powerful, thanks to a Full HD 10.1-inch display and octa-core chipset, currently fetching a whopping 70 bucks less than its usual price of $149.99 and $189.99 in 32 and 64GB storage variants respectively.
Finally, the Fire 7, HD 8, and HD 10 Kids Editions are on sale at $40, $60, and $70 off list respectively, equating to price reductions ranging from 37 to 43 percent and likely to be matched but not eclipsed by Amazon's undoubtedly impending Black Friday deals of 2020.