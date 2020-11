Almost all of Amazon's Fire tablets are on sale at huge discounts ahead of Black Friday

Unfortunately, the e-commerce giant did not initially mark down any of its in-house Fire-branded tablets, but surprise, surprise, the company's "regular" 8 and 10.1-inch models, as well as the entire kid-friendly lineup, are now on sale at hefty discounts, no Prime membership or waiting for Black Friday needed.



Curiously enough, the entry-level Fire 7 is still available at its list price, which means the larger and significantly better Curiously enough, the entry-level Fire 7 is still available at its list price, which means the larger and significantly better Fire HD 8 costs a measly 5 bucks more at the time of this writing in a 32GB storage configuration after a $35 cut. The same discount applies to a 64 gig variant normally priced at $119.99, as well as the Fire HD 8 Plus in both 32 and 64GB configurations.



In case you're wondering, all that the Plus has going on and the standard Fire HD 8 doesn't is an additional gig of RAM on top of the base 2GB memory count. Also, In case you're wondering, all that the Plus has going on and the standard Fire HD 8 doesn't is an additional gig of RAM on top of the base 2GB memory count. Also, wireless charging support. Otherwise, these two slates are one and the same, sharing an 8-inch screen with a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels, a quad-core 2.0 GHz processor, up to 12 hours of battery life, a USB-C port, and a pair of 2MP front and rear-facing cameras.



The The Fire HD 10 is obviously larger, but also sharper and more powerful, thanks to a Full HD 10.1-inch display and octa-core chipset, currently fetching a whopping 70 bucks less than its usual price of $149.99 and $189.99 in 32 and 64GB storage variants respectively.



Finally, the Fire 7, HD 8, and HD 10 Kids Editions are on sale at $40, $60, and $70 off list respectively, equating to price reductions ranging from 37 to 43 percent and likely to be matched but not eclipsed by Amazon's undoubtedly impending Black Friday deals of 2020.

With just a few weeks to go until Black Friday, Amazon recently decided to bring back some of its top Prime Day deals on a bunch of popular Echo, Kindle, and Fire devices for everyone to celebrate Alexa's November 6 birthday.