Android Tablets Deals Amazon

Almost all of Amazon's Fire tablets are on sale at huge discounts ahead of Black Friday

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Nov 05, 2020, 2:39 AM
Almost all of Amazon's Fire tablets are on sale at huge discounts ahead of Black Friday
With just a few weeks to go until Black Friday, Amazon recently decided to bring back some of its top Prime Day deals on a bunch of popular Echo, Kindle, and Fire devices for everyone to celebrate Alexa's November 6 birthday.

Unfortunately, the e-commerce giant did not initially mark down any of its in-house Fire-branded tablets, but surprise, surprise, the company's "regular" 8 and 10.1-inch models, as well as the entire kid-friendly lineup, are now on sale at hefty discounts, no Prime membership or waiting for Black Friday needed.

Curiously enough, the entry-level Fire 7 is still available at its list price, which means the larger and significantly better Fire HD 8 costs a measly 5 bucks more at the time of this writing in a 32GB storage configuration after a $35 cut. The same discount applies to a 64 gig variant normally priced at $119.99, as well as the Fire HD 8 Plus in both 32 and 64GB configurations.

In case you're wondering, all that the Plus has going on and the standard Fire HD 8 doesn't is an additional gig of RAM on top of the base 2GB memory count. Also, wireless charging support. Otherwise, these two slates are one and the same, sharing an 8-inch screen with a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels, a quad-core 2.0 GHz processor, up to 12 hours of battery life, a USB-C port, and a pair of 2MP front and rear-facing cameras.

The Fire HD 10 is obviously larger, but also sharper and more powerful, thanks to a Full HD 10.1-inch display and octa-core chipset, currently fetching a whopping 70 bucks less than its usual price of $149.99 and $189.99 in 32 and 64GB storage variants respectively.

Finally, the Fire 7, HD 8, and HD 10 Kids Editions are on sale at $40, $60, and $70 off list respectively, equating to price reductions ranging from 37 to 43 percent and likely to be matched but not eclipsed by Amazon's undoubtedly impending Black Friday deals of 2020.

